NEW WILMINGTON – The New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department was called out Monday to the borough’s second house fire in three days.
Firefighters received a call about 3 p.m. of a house at 214 Beechwood Road reported to be on fire, with flames were emerging from a vent.
Corey Emanuele, who lives in the house, was standing outside while firefighters tended to the fire. He declined comment on what happened.
New Wilmington fire Chief Cory Eckels said wiring from a utility pole to the house where the wires met the metal roof line wore at the edges over the past two years during windy conditions.
The hot and neutral wires touched the insulation and electrified the metal roof, Eckels said. A bathroom vent pipe that extends through the roof had a metal collar on it, and the roof came in contact with it and sparked, which started burning the shingles.
Eckels said the fire was limited to the outside of the structure.
“It was not a common cause for a fire,” he said.
“We shut the breaker box off and the utility companies responded and de-energized the system,” he said. Then the firefighters were able to put the flames out with a 2½-gallon can of water.
Borough workers are working with the homeowner to determine how to reroute the power lines to his house, Eckels said.
The firefighters tore off one layer of the metal roof to gain access to the fire, and a crew went into the attic to check for spread there, but it didn’t, he said.
Manuele’s property loss “was very minimal,” Eckels said. He lost some asphalt shingles and has to have his metal roof repaired.
Fire departments from Neshannock Township, Mercer East End and Shenango Township Mercer County, Volant and Pulaski responded to provide mutual aid.
“There was excellent response and manpower by all companies involved,” Eckels said.
