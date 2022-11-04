WEST PITTSBURG – Local and national newspapers had a veritable field day covering the mysterious decapitations which occurred in, and near, Lawrence County’s ‘murder marsh’ between 1925 and ‘42.
• Lawrence County John Doe (1): Oct. 6, 1925: Found partially buried under a log in the swamp north of West Pittsburg. The victim was decapitated and, though thought to have been killed 2 to 3 weeks prior, was believed to have been dumped within a week of discovery. The crime scene was three-quarters of a mile from the nearest road, indicating the body had to have been carried a great distance.
Two days later, New Castle detective C.W. Hicks discovered the victim’s head in the same area, along with burned clothing (including a cap) and a few personal items.
“Many have come to view photographs taken of the head,” a story in the New Castle News from later that month read. “The latest came from Farrell – a man and woman looking for a missing brother.”
The Mercer County residents said their brother had left Sept. 25, headed for New Castle to find work. That was the last they’d heard of him. He had brown hair, and wore a cap like that found near the body. Unfortunately, said the News, “the description of [the man’s] teeth did not correspond.”
• Lawrence County John Doe (2): Oct. 17, 1925: Discovered late in the afternoon by four teenagers out duck hunting near the site where John Doe No. 1 was found. His skull was not located, but two suits of men’s clothing were found nearby, along with a skull belonging to an unidentified elderly woman.
• Lawrence County Jane Doe: Oct. 19, 1925: The elderly woman’s skull was found by authorities searching for further remains of John Doe No. 2 at about noon, along with a lower jaw, two vertebrae, 15 small bones which may have been fingers and toes, some dried human flesh, and “a blood-clotted mat of hair.”
The News reports at the time state that “many wild rumors [were] afloat” concerning the headless bodies – and two disembodied heads – found so far in the marsh. Some claimed that three or even five additional bodies had been discovered.
“There was absolutely no truth in any of the stories. How they started is almost as much a mystery as the finding of the victims in the swamp,” said the News. “Nearly everybody seems to have a theory of one kind or another. Some think it was the work of a fiend or lunatic; others that some band of thugs did the work.”
Others tried to connect the finds to the murder of a woman named Emma Jackson four years earlier, in 1921.
Jackson lived near the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad tracks four or five miles south of West Pittsburg, just outside Ellwood City. She was murdered in her home, according to the News, “her head nearly severed from her body. The similarity of methods is striking, and suggests it might have been done by the same assassin. No clue was ever found to the murderer of Mrs. Jackson.”
A survey of local news accounts over the ensuing century bears that statement out.
‘Slimy quagmires and treacherous quicksands
’The Warren (Ohio) Tribune got in on the action as well, reporting on a massive search of the West Pittsburg swamp conducted by Pennsylvania State Police, volunteers and others on Oct. 20, 1925.
“The arduous task of traversing the slimy quagmires and treacherous quicksands of the swamps” was undertaken at noon that day, with police “[expressing] the belief that a fiend with an obsession for beheading … chose this musty, hidden backwoods either as the scene of the crime, or as the cemetery for his victims.”
“Since one skull without a body, and one body without a head, have been found, there is at least another body and another head hidden by the dense foliage,” the Tribune reported. “And authorities say they would not be surprised to find a half-dozen more.”
• Lawrence County John Doe (4) Oct. 13, 1939: Three years had passed since the discovery of John Doe No. 3, the inhabitant of the infamous “Bloody Boxcar” in New Castle Junction. and 14 years since the headless bodies in 1925.
The fifth Lawrence County victim’s headless body was found in a thicket of tall grass south of the West Pittsburg swamp by four boys out walnut hunting. The killer built a fire out of discarded local newspapers, just as he had in 1936, and apparently tried to set fire to the victim’s hands in an attempt to stymie identification.
In an odd twist, local papers initially reported the discovery of a second Jane Doe: the “headless, charred body of a girl, about 17,” which reportedly re-focused the attention of state and county authorities on the mystery of West Pittsburg’s Murder Swamp.
Lawrence County Coroner Charles Byers reportedly stated the girl had been dead at least two weeks, “her head … hacked off in a rough manner, and the body apparently set afire.” It was found surrounded by a pile of burned paper which had been “wrapped about the torso and set ablaze.” The victim’s small stature apparently led to the initial mistaken ID.
The remains were found in a clump of weeds and brush not far from the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad tracks, “which [ran] across the only firm land in the vicinity.” There were no other marks of violence on the body. Though some noted the similarity to victims of Cleveland’s Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run, Byers was said to have remarked that such a theory was “merely a supposition,” pointing out that “while the Butcher’s victims were cut up expertly … the head of the girl was severed in an amateur-like manner.”
• Allegheny County “Does”: McKees Rocks, Pa: May 3, 1940: Three men found by P&E workers in a rail yard west of Pittsburgh, one nude, covered in a burlap sack, his body cut into seven pieces, the head conspicuously absent. Another man was also found decapitated, the word “NAZI” carved grotesquely into his abdomen; a third victim was cut into five pieces and also covered in burlap. There was reportedly evidence of burning on each body.
The victim with the torso carving was identified as an ex-con from Wisconsin named James David Nicholson; the “Z” was carved backward.
