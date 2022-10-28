What’s up can also be down.
That’s one way to view National Fuel Gas Distribution’s request for a 9.7 percent, or $28.1 million, increase in its base delivery rate. The request covers all of NFG’s 214,000 Pennsylvania customers, including those in Mercer County.
NFG officials said that, even with the increase, most consumers will still pay less for service than they did 15 years ago.
The natural gas utility filed the request Friday with the state’s Public Utility Commission.
If approved in full, NFG’s average customer bill would increase by $9.74 a month. The new proposed rate is expected to take effect Aug. 1, 2023.
NFG officials said that this is the first basic rate hike request in 15 years.
The rate covers the cost for the company to transport natural gas to customers. That includes operating costs such as replacing and servicing lines, upgrades in technology and employee wages and benefits. The company has 4,850 miles of pipelines in northwestern Pennsylvania.
The cost of the gas itself is a separate charge that NFG passes along at its cost, without markup.
But there are other important figures that go with the proposed rate increase – even if it’s approved in full, said Brian Welsch, NFG’s assistant vice president.
“We will still have the lowest basic service rate in the state,’’ he said.
And here’s where NFG shows where bills will be lower. Natural gas prices have plummeted since 2007 – the last time the utility sought a basic rate hike.
The total average monthly bill for NFG customers in 2007 was $147.97. Even if the basic rate increase is approved in full, the average customers’ monthly bill will be $109.67 – a $34 decrease compared to 15 years ago.
Getting PUC approval isn’t a slam dunk. Typical basic rate increase requests takes 9 months, with piles of documentation required from utility companies.
Over the years NFG has cut costs wherever it can, Welsch said.
“We can’t delay this any longer,’’ he said of the rate hike request.
Separately, the utility said its quarterly adjustment for natural gas will decrease the average customer bill by $2.29 a month. The new rate is effective Tuesday. By law a utility isn’t allowed to profit on the price it charges for natural gas.
