FARRELL — Every year, students in need of underwear and socks receive clothing through the Prince of Peace Center’s Back to School program.
The program, which serves families registered through the Prince of Peace Center’s food program, helps at least 200 children a year, center Director of Operations Anette Hulley-Morrison said.
That program, along with a couple other local organizations, recently received a boost courtesy of local steelwork Terry Day and some of his coworkers at NLMK Pennsylvania.
This included about $4,000 worth of socks and underwear — enough to fill a few Walmart buggies — for the Prince of Peace Center’s Back to School program, $1,000 to the food pantry at Saints Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sharon and $2,500 and supplies to AWARE Inc., the county’s domestic and sexual violence agency.
The donations were made possible through monthly drawings organized by Day at NLMK Pennsylvania, which he has organized for the last several years.
Day thanked his coworkers who participated in the latest drawings for making such donations to local organizations possible. This latest round of donations marked more than $408,000 raised by those participating coworkers over the years, Day said.
With the Prince of Peace Center’s Back to School program, underwear and socks will be provided to children in pre-K through 12th grade. An initial distribution will be held for families registered through the center’s food program on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.
“If people are signed up on the food program, we try to get their sizes, and then we give at least 10 pairs to each person while supplies last,” Hulley-Morrison said.
After those initial two days, Hulley-Morrison said she distributes the remaining clothing items through multiple channels, such as passing some items on to the Farrell, Sharon Hermitage school districts.
The center has also received socks through Bombas’ sock program, where one item purchased means an item is donated by Bombas. This allowed center officials to give out 5,000 pairs of Bombas socks last year, Hulley-Morrison said.
Anyone who would like to donate toward the Back to School program can purchase items through Amazon, with information available on the center’s website at www.princeofpeacecenter.org and the “Prince of Peace Center” Facebook page.
Monetary donations can be brought to the center or mailed to 502 Darr Ave., PO Box 89, Farrell, PA.
At the food pantry of Saints Peter and Paul Lutheran Evangelical Church in Sharon, food distributions are held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.
At least 30 to 40 families are assisted per month, said Anna Deal, the food pantry’s director. This donation from the NLMK steelworkers would help purchase food for those in need, along with maintaining the food pantry itself.
“This donation was wonderful and we’re so grateful,” Deal said.
Aside from helping feed those in need, Deal said she tries to remember the names of faces and those who come to the food pantry. Food boxes are also tailored toward a recipient’s preferences when possible.
Some families in need cycle in and out as their need subsides, while other food recipients try to volunteer or provide assistance in exchange, Deal said.
“It’s more than handing out food, we’re creating a sense of community here in the streets of Sharon,” Deal said.
For information on the food pantry can be found by calling the church at 724-347-3620, or by sending an email to foodpantry@saintspeterandpaul.net.
At AWARE Inc., Director of Program Services Nicole Cadman said the donation of funds and supplies would help assist clients in AWARE’s residential program.
“We’re very appreciative of the time and effort that Terry and his coworkers took to raise this money,” Cadman said.
While AWARE does receive grant funding, those grants are usually earmarked toward AWARE’s physical buildings, which includes three housing sites throughout Mercer County, and staffing costs.
This means AWARE officials must look for other sources of funding to purchase items such as bedding, shampoos or bath scrubs that clients may need, making this latest donation a “huge help,” Cadman said.
“If we have a client that’s ready to move out and they have nothing, then we assist them in getting their household started,” Cadman said. “We’ll give whatever items we have on site, or we’ll go to Walmart and purchase what they need to get going.”
