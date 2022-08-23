About $12,500 was donated to local nonprofits Monday morning throughout Mercer County, courtesy of the workers at NLMK Pennsylvania steel mill in Farrell.
Accompanied by his granddaughter Nemily, NLMK Pennsylvania steelworker Terry Day presented a series of checks:
• $5,000 to the Salvation Army in Sharon;
• $4,000 to The Herald’s Good News Fund;
• $2,500 to the AWARE Inc. Mercer County Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency; and
• $1,000 to Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church’s food pantry in Sharon.
The funds were raised by NLMK Pennsylvania steelworkers who participate in drawings organized by Day, which started in 2013.
To date, Day and the workers have raised $42,772.50 for the Salvation Army in Sharon, $39,765.50 for The Herald’s Good News Fund, $22,500 for AWARE, and $8,410 for Saints Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church’s food pantry.
Day thanked the workers who participated in the drawings for their continued support, and said the workers were glad to help local agencies that help the community.
Aside from the monetary donations, Day said he and his wife also put together baskets with supplies such as soap for the clients at AWARE.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.