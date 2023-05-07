A pair of local nonprofit organizations received a financial boost after two recent donations made possible by some of NLMK Pennsylvania’s employees.
During a recent visit to the Community Food Warehouse on April 14, NLMK steelworker Terry Day, accompanied by his granddaughters Nemily and B, presented the organization with a check for $10,000.
The funds were raised by NLMK Pennsylvania workers who participate in drawings organized by Day.
This latest donation marked $86,960 that Day and the participating workers have donated to the Community Food Warehouse over the years.
Community Food Warehouse Executive President Rebecca Page said this donation of $10,000 would allow warehouse officials to purchase 30,000 meals for the needy in Mercer County.
Page said she appreciated the continued support of Day and the NLMK workers, who were recognized as one of three “Soup-er Bowl Sponsors” during the warehouse’s Empty Bowls event Thursday evening.
Aside from the donation to the Community Food Warehouse, Day and Nemily presented a check of $2,500 on April 22 to the Youngstown Blue Coats, an organization whose goal is to make sure no one in America freezes to death.
The Youngstown Blue Coats pursues this goal by donating winter items such as boots and coats to tents and tarps. Volunteers also make “love mats” for the homeless to sleep on.
The organization supports people in multiple counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania, including Mercer County.
The recent donations to the Community Food Warehouse and Youngstown Blue Coats mark $403,500 in total funds that Day and the participating workers have raised for local charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.