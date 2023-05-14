Despite some changes behind the scenes, officials with Mercer County Head Start say parents and children likely won’t notice anything different when classes resume later this year.
Mercer County Head Start, which offers the Early Head Start and Pre-K Counts programs for children throughout the county, falls under the Early Childhood Division of the Community Action Partnership of Mercer County.
However, Mercer County Head Start was previously administered by the Farrell Area School District — a relationship that will end effective June 30, after the Farrell school board voted in February to allow the agreement between Farrell schools and the Community Action Partnership to lapse.
Although there were some concerns among staff and students as to what that meant, Mercer County Head Start interim Director Jennifer Zilla said the CAP will take over administering Head Start — meaning there will be no lapse in Head Start’s services.
“If you’re one of the families we work with, then nothing’s going to change for you. We’re still going to be here,” Zilla said.
There are more than 500 families involved with Mercer County Head Start across all of its programs throughout the county, Zilla said.
Around late June or early July, CAP officials will submit requests for proposals for another school district or organization to serve as the delegate for Mercer County Head Start, in a similar role previously filled by the Farrell Area School District.
Zilla credited the CAP’s board of directors Chair Karen Winner Sed and President and CEO Wilma Torres with ensuring Mercer County Head Start’s services can continue uninterrupted while a more permanent delegate could be found.
Mercer County Head Start has more than 100 employees, who are represented by the Pennsylvania State Education Association.
The employees secured a five-year contract last year, which is expected to continue under the CAP, said Danielle Marks, a family advocate with Mercer County Head Start.
Another constant will be the John Hetra school building at 1901 Memorial Drive in Farrell, which has previously been used by Mercer County Head Start. That building is also expected to remain in use as usual, despite some uncertainty due to the end of the agreement with Farrell schools, Zilla said.
