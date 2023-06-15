HERMITAGE — No property tax increases are expected under the Hermitage School District's preliminary budget for the 2023-24 school year.
Hermitage School Board unanimously approved a preliminary budget at its May 15 meeting and will put it to a final vote at the upcoming meeting on Monday.
Under the proposed 2023-24 budget, property taxes will remain at 66.707 mills. This means owner of a property valued at the district median of about $25,000 will continue to pay $1,661 per year.
Expenses for the 2023-24 school year are budgeted at $37,533,900, an increase over the expected expenses of $36,310,760 for the 2022-23 school year.
Revenue for next year is budgeted at $36,109,428, an increase over the expected revenues of $35,103,407 for the 2022-23 school year.
A major factor driving expenses will be increased costs for utilities, with electricity increasing by about $235,000 and natural gas increasing by about $72,000, school Business Manager Monique Horvath said.
Under Gov. Josh Shapiro's proposed state budget, the Hermitage School District is likely to see an increase of $788,575 for basic education funding.
However, Superintendent Dr. Dan Bell said school officials budgeted conservatively in case the actual state budget directs lower funds toward education.
The 2023-24 school year will also be the district's last year to use its federall ESSER, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money, which was awarded to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Horvath said.
In terms of projects, school officials plan to renovate the library at Delahunty Middle School. Construction would take place this summer before school resumes this fall.
The project is expected to cost about $125,000, and calls for adding new flooring and furniture, although some work, such as new lighting, will be handled internally with district staff, Bell said.
"We had a renovation some years back where we sealed off the library's balcony, and we put in new carpeting about 15 years ago, but it's been a long time since everything was completely renovated," Bell said.
The school district's one-to-one technology initiative will continue, with tablets distributed to all students in grades four and eight.
For kindergarten through third grade, students use iPads that remain in their classrooms.
In fourth grade, each student receives a tablet that is used for multiple classes and taken home. The students use that same tablet through eighth grade, then receive a new tablet to use through high school.
The district's student body is expected to remain at just under 2,100 students, along with 116 support staff, 133 faculty members and 18 administrative personnel.
No major staffing changes are expected for the 2023-24 school year. Six teachers are retiring at the end of this school year. All six positions will be filled, with the hiring process carried out over the summer, Bell said.
One addition to the high school's technology curriculum for the 2023-24 school year will be a cyber-defense program, which the district will be providing through a partnership with the Pennsylvania Cybersecurity Center at Linden Pointe.
A similar program — Cyber Patriots, a nationwide competition run by the Air Force — had been offered at the high school. Bell said the new cyber defense program will build on the concepts introduced in Cyber Patriots, which drew a positive response from students involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.