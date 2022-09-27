HERMITAGE — Although they're continuing to provide animal control services, officials at the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter say they're not at capacity — they're beyond it.
As of Tuesday, the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter had 70 animals in its care, including 52 cats and 18 dogs. Of those cats, 15 were at the shelter and the remaining cats were in foster homes, shelter Manager Angelia Sherman said.
Ideally, the shelter — located on Broadway Avenue in Hermitage — has space to house eight cats and has kennels for 15 dogs.
However, the shelter is able to adopt out only 10 to 15 cats per month, while dog adoptions have declined to once or none per month during the COVID pandemic.
Since the no-kill shelter does not euthanize animals, Sherman said the shelter can't take in any more cats until it can get some of them into forever homes and free up some space.
"We have a great crew that makes sure everybody gets medicated, and walked outside and played with, but eventually we're going to get to a point where we can't give all the animals the care they need, and I don't agree with that or think the animals deserve that," Sherman said.
Sherman said the cause of this increased volume of animals affects animal-related organizations nationwide and is a "100 percent" direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As people spent most of their time at home during the pandemic lockdowns, many decided to adopt animals. Later as those same people returned to full-time jobs, they decided to relinquish control of the animals — which is why many of the shelter's dogs are about one or two years old, Sherman said.
Along with putting an increased strain on shelters and rescues across the country, many of these temporarily-owned dogs grew up as puppies with a constant human presence around them due to the lockdowns.
When their owners returned to work or other commitments, the dogs developed anxiety from being left alone. Sherman said this unfortunately creates another potential hurdle toward getting these animals adopted.
"A lot of our dogs are on anxiety and anti-depressants, and normally you would have rescues that can work with the animals but they're full too," Sherman said.
Other owners lived in apartment complexes that forbade animals, and when the nationwide anti-eviction policy was implemented, some people decided to adopt animals, she said. When the anti-eviction policy expired, those owners had to relinquish their animals to avoid eviction.
Other more traditional factors — such as personal preferences for kittens, puppies, certain breeds of dogs, or animals without preexisting issues — are also hampering adoptions.
"People want golden retrievers and puppies, but we have pit bulls and older dogs," Sherman said.
The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter works with Happy Tales Veterinary Hospital in Clark to get their animals spayed, neutered and vetted, and Sherman credited the clinic with temporarily housing some of the shelter's animals when necessary.
However, many of the rescues the shelter works with are also at full capacity, and pet owners in the Shenango Valley who might adopt more animals can't adopt animals who could potentially be aggressive toward the pets they already have.
This means that, while the animal shelter will continue to provide animal control services for its member municipalities, any captured strays can be held for only 24 hours. Mercer County's assigned dog warden is then contacted to take the animal to a larger shelter in Erie, Sherman said.
"I feel terrible, because someone may lose their dog in the Shenango Valley but then their dog ends up in Erie," Sherman said.
"We try to find owners, but if the dogs have no chips or identification, and we don't euthanize for space, then we have no choice but to call the dog warden."
Shelter officials have used Facebook to post images and background information of animals available for adoptions, which has resulted in some success over the years. Potential adopters can also visit the shelter's animals by appointment only, Sherman said.
But while a lack of adoptions despite continued intake have contributed to the shelter's high volume of animals, some individuals simply leave their animals at the shelter during off-hours — as was the case earlier this week.
When shelter staff arrived Tuesday morning, they discovered someone had left a a suitcase containing five cats at the shelter sometime after 9 p.m. Monday evening. The cats inside suffered from fleas, anemia, emaciation, dehydration, and other issues, Sherman said.
"Some people may think they're doing the right thing instead of leaving the animals in a ditch, but there's a responsible way to relinquish control of an animal," Sherman said.
Animal shelter officials would like to prosecute these individuals, but the shelter's current security camera system makes it difficult to identify license plates or individuals.
For this reason, Sherman said an IT specialist will visit the shelter later this week to provide estimates for a newer, more-accurate system.
Duane Piccirilli, president of the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter's board of directors, said he hoped some donors could help provide a new security camera system. Even two poles and a chain could be donated, which would allow the shelter staff to close off the shelter's parking lot to Broadway Avenue.
Piccirilli said new measures would be necessary to prevent such drop-offs and to better prosecute those who abandon animals at the shelter, especially since the shelter staff were already dealing with so many hardships and the abandoned animals only add to the problem.
"The behavior is inexcusable," Piccirilli said.
The ultimate solution will be a new shelter, with plans currently moving forward to build a newer, larger animal building on donated land nearby along Lynnwood Drive in Hermitage.
Piccirilli said he and the board of directors were proud of Sherman and her staff for continuing the animal shelter's mission despite being "overwhelmed," and said any donations toward the new shelter would be specifically earmarked for the building.
Fundraising for the shelter was stymied during the pandemic, when officials were unable to hold events to collect donations.
"Right now all animal rescue groups and organizations in the valley and the entire country are overwhelmed," he said.
For more information on adoptions or donations, visit the "Shenango Valley Animal Shelter" Facebook page, the animal shelter website at sv-as.com, or call 724-342-5834. Donations toward the new animal shelter can be sent to the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, Suite 301, 7 W. State St., Sharon, PA, 16146, c/o the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter fund, or call 724-981-5882.
