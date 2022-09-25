GROVE CITY – A party was thrown at Quality Life Services in Grove City on Norma Fischer's 100th birthday, where she was surrounded by her son Arthur Jr., family and friends.
She was born Sept. 25, 1922, in Pittsburgh. She married Arthur Fischer Sr. when she was 18 years old. They were married for 45 years and had two children together: a daughter, Norma; and a son, Arthur Jr.
When the children were little they moved to the Grove City area. They owned a farm in Jackson Center for a few years before moving to a farm on the edge of Sandy Lake and Stoneboro.
Norma worked for a while at Polk School before becoming a justice of peace, where she worked for 29 years. She was very involved in Parent Teachers Association when the kids were growing up.
She had four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Her best advice to young people: "Just have fun." She says she lived her life to the fullest and wants everyone to experience that.
When asked if there was anything that she wanted to do that she hadn’t done yet, she stated "visit the moon." She had done almost everything that she could have or wanted to do.
When asked if she had a favorite decade, she stated "each decade had some many fun and exciting things happen that I can't just pick one."
