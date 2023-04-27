WEST MIDDLESEX — The Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool is expected to open this summer, with local officials preparing for the season while closing the gap in the pool’s funding.
The community pool is in in West Middlesex but managed by the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, or COG. Plans are to open it from June 3 through Aug. 20.
Although there may not be many noticeable changes for pool visitors, officials from the three municipalities that own the pool — Lackawannock and Shenango townships, and West Middlesex — and COG are trying to develop a funding arrangement that could support the pool this year and into the future.
In previous years, each of the three communities contributed $3,500 toward the pool, with the additional funding coming from COG’s general fund. It is unclear when or how this arrangement began.
Last year, COG officials discussed potentially raising the community’s contributions to $5,500 each, although that number increased to $15,000 each by October.
Officials from the three municipalities expressed concern at the increase, while COG officials said the increase reflected the actual cost to operate the pool that COG was paying, despite the three municipalities being the actual owners of the pool.
At the April 19 meeting of the COG executive board, West Middlesex council member Bob Lark updated the board on the pool’s funding.
“We’ve made a lot of progress since December and January,” Lark said.
As of the meeting, Lackawannock Township officials budgeted $10,000 from its general fund and $10,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money; Shenango Township officials budgeted $15,000 from its general fund and $10,000 in ARPA funds; and West Middlesex officials budgeted $10,000 from the general fund and $10,000 in ARPA funds.
The ARPA funds, along with potential state Act 13 gas well funds through Mercer County, could be put toward an improvement fund overseen by a joint recreation committee, rather than the pool’s general operating budget.
The idea of using CARES funding for the pool was first presented by Lark last year, and the committee would include nine members from the three community pool municipalities.
Such improvements could include extending the existing concession building, new fences or new signage, according to pool documents.
Lark also presented two checks, each worth $10,000, to COG officials during the meeting, as a representation of West Middlesex’s commitment toward the pool.
Aside from the municipal contributions toward the pool’s general fund, Lark said about $2,300 was raised through a pancake breakfast fundraiser in February and donations by businesses, individuals, and organizations.
Fundraising efforts were continuing in order to close that deficit of less than $8,000, such as seeking donations from businesses and municipalities outside of just the three municipalities that own the pool, Lark said.
According to COG’s report on the pool’s 2022 season, 37% of attendance was from the three member municipalities, and 63% from throughout Mercer County and elsewhere, including nearby Hubbard, Ohio.
“It’s not just the West Middlesex pool, it’s the Shenango Valley’s pool,” Lark said.
After Lark’s presentation, the executive board voted to move forward with opening the pool and to operate it for as long as the funds were available.
Since then, another source of funding recently appeared in Farrell.
Farrell City Council meeting voted unanimously at its meeting Monday evening to transfer funds that were previously earmarked for the Shenango Valley Softball Recreation Complex and put them toward the community pool instead, Farrell City Manager Ben Prescott said.
This vote by Farrell’s council members will provide $1,022 toward the pool, COG Recreation Director Brian Foster said.
The softball complex was previously managed by COG, but Shenango Township, which owns the complex, will be taking over management and maintenance of the property following recent actions by the Shenango Township supervisors and the COG executive board.
In the meantime, Foster said he is preparing for the summer season, including maintenance work on the pool itself, hiring lifeguards and posting updates to the “Swimming at the LSWM Pool. (West Middlesex Community Pool)” Facebook page.
COG Executive Director Jill Boozer said even if there are financial shortfalls in the pool’s budget, COG officials would look at different ways to save costs while maintaining an otherwise normal pool season, such as closing on Mondays.
