SHARON – After state, county, and Sharon city officials took a tour of State Towers apartment building Wednesday, county Commissioner Tim McGonigle agreed that conditions were deplorable at best.
“If you lived in that building, I don’t know how you could not be suffering from depression. It’s that bad,” McGonigle said. “There’s no way you can live in that building and conduct a healthy living.”
After water and gas service was shut off at State Towers apartment building at 632 E. State St. last week, the city has scrambled to help tenants find emergency housing.
“The decision will be made that it is unsafe and unsanitary and unfit for any human to live in,” City Manager Bob Fiscus had said.
The water was shut off due to non-payment by the building manager, who was then Joe Fusco. Fiscus said he was informed that Fusco is no longer associated with State Towers and the owner is State Towers Trust LLC out of California.
Fusco faces accusations of several code violations through the District Magistrate in Sharon. A bench warrant was issued for Fusco to answer to the violations. The hearing is set for May 1.
After meeting with state and local officials Wednesday, McGonigle said he thinks there is a chance the building can be rehabilitated, which would allow the tenants to move back.
“Hopefully, after the situation is taken care of, the tenants’ lives will be improved,” McGonigle said.
Ann Morrison, the county’s chief clerk, said the rental assistance program has been proactive in assisting the tenants.
“We have pulled together a Mercer County regional resource team and we will be having a meeting (Friday) afternoon,” Morrison said. “This includes people from the community who are food providers, mental health providers, housing providers, the city. Anybody that we can think of that might be able to fill a gap or a need.”
The county has also reached out to the state Department of Human Services, and they are also bringing resources to analyze what the needs are, and then make action plans for each of the agencies or community members, Morrison said.
City staff went door-to-door last week informing tenants that the Shenango Valley Urban League was signing tenants up for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. ERAP is a federally funded COVID pandemic relief program administered by the Urban League that helps renters pay rent and utilities. The second round of funds for $5.5 million were distributed in August to the county.
Dr. Erin Houston, executive director of the Urban League, was in First Presbyterian Church next door to State Towers last Friday, and Monday and Tuesday helping residents sign up for the program. Residents who qualify are sent to a hotel for about two weeks.
Morrison said that to date, ERAP, a county program, has temporarily housed 26 State Towers families.
“I believe we are working to house the last four families,” Morrison said.
Fusco had complained that he was waiting to pay the utility bills until the ERAP funding came through. Houston said that State Towers’ property manager received “a nice amount” of funds from the ERAP program.
Morrison said the ERAP funding as it was disbursed to State Towers is being investigated by several law enforcement agencies up to the state level.
“Part of the issue with the way the guidelines were written is that we can’t mandate that they spend appropriately, but we advise them,” Morrison said. “We send them written notices specifically with how to apply these payments.”
County Controller Stephen Sherman said all ERAP funds were distributed according to the regulations exactly as set by the state.
“The controllers’ office will be tracking those funds to make sure they landed exactly where they were supposed to,” Sherman said. “Information will be coming from law enforcement agencies along the way.”
