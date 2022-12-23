Old Man Winter came crashing through the region Friday, bringing plummeting temperatures, snow and high winds.
The streets were covered Friday morning, with a bitter wind dropping the wind chill temperature to about 20 degrees below zero in the Shenango Valley. By 11:30 a.m., it dipped to 26 below.
A wind chill warning was set to expire noon Saturday.
And it’s shaping up to be a white Christmas with flurries in the forecast, and it will be cold enough for Friday’s snow to stick around.
AccuWeather calls Sunday’s forecast “one of the coldest Christmases in years.”
Sunday’s high will reach about 15 degrees with the wind chill hovering around zero.
A Mercer County 911 supervisor reported that the majority of the dispatch center’s calls were for minor fender-benders and downed trees and wires, but nothing “too serious.”
Sherris Moreira, Sharon director of downtown development and former executive director of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, said many local businesses seemed to close at noon Friday, more so because of the cold than the snow. Others who could work from home did so instead of driving to the office or business.
The increased technological awareness for business owners, much of which was driven by working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, can provide a safer alternative during days such as Friday’s storm without completely replacing brick-and-mortar locations, Moreira said.
“I think for people in general, whether it’s the weather or things we’ve had to deal with like COVID-19, working from home or virtually is becoming more of the norm,” Moreira said.
Power outages were scattered throughout the county, averaging about 150 Friday all day but dropping to less than two dozen by mid-evening. Visit the First Energy website for updates: outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html
Flights across the country have been canceled, forcing travelers to make alternate plans for the holiday.
The kids are home from school on winter break, though it’s too cold to be playing in the snow.
Just over the state line, reports from the Youngstown area indicate that conditions meet the criteria for a blizzard — wind gusts over 35 miles per hour and visibility of a quarter mile or less for three straight hours.
Travel restrictions
PennDOT issued restrictions for interstate travel in the state’s northwest region, including Mercer County, starting early Friday morning.
The speed limit was reduced from 70 to 45 miles per hour, and commercial vehicles were instructed to use the right lane only.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed from exit 53 in Knox to exit 42 in Emlenton because of multiple crashes.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com or downloading the 511PA smartphone application.
Elsewhere in the county, various agencies and businesses closed early or adjusted hours, and authorities issued messages of caution.
Just after 5 p.m., PennDOT closed the westbound lanes of I-80 from Exit 29 (Route 8), in Venango County to Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City/Sandy Lake) in Mercer County after multiple crashes.
Authorities had previously closed the eastbound lanes in the same area, but the highway had reopened as of 5:30.
In Erie County, Ohio, near Sandusky a 50-car pileup Friday resulted in at least one fatality and closed a stretch of the Ohio Turnpike in both directions.
Pet care
The Pennsylvania State Police reminded pet owners that they need to provide basic needs as defined by law, or face potential charges of animal neglect or cruelty.
Pet owners should make sure animals have access to clean water that is not frozen and shelter to protect the animals from the weather.
Social media was full of posts from people asking about road conditions. Those who ventured out said it would be a good idea to stay home if possible.
