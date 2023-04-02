FARRELL — An Ohio man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Nebraska in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday in Farrell.
Darrell Daurice Harrison Jr., 27, of Campbell, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder and is currently awaiting his preliminary hearing, according to court documents.
The charge stems from a disturbance reported to police at 4:37 a.m. Saturday at 802 Roemer Ave., Farrell. While at the scene, Farrell police learned there was a deceased male at UPMC Horizon, Farrell, with a gunshot wound.
The victim, Jayson Burns, 21, of Sharon, was shot during a disturbance at the Roemer Avenue location, according to a report by Pennsylvania State Police.
The Criminal Investigation Unit at the state police barracks in Mercer County took over the investigation and determined that Burns was involved in a physical altercation with three men along Roemer Avenue.
Police accused Harrison of shooting Burns during the altercation. Burns was then taken to the hospital by several people at the scene, while Harrison fled before police arrived, the report states.
A warrant was issued for Harrison's arrest and people with information were encouraged to call the state police station in Mercer.
Harrison was later taken into custody at 1:56 p.m. Sunday during a traffic stop conducted by the Seward County Sheriff's Office in Seward, Neb.
Harrison has since been lodged in the Seward County Detention Center, pending extradition to Pennsylvania, the report states.
NOTE: All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
