GREENVILLE – More than a decade after the Ohl Street Bridge was closed for safety reasons, Mercer County is one step closer to demolishing the structure.
“It’s been a project for a very long time,” said Brad Elder, director of the Mercer County bridge department. “We went through a lot of steps in the preliminary engineering.”
According to Elder, the bridge closed in approximately 2009. The project was stuck in the historic concerns phase for five or six years, he said.
Now, the project has changed from rebuilding the bridge to demolishing it by taking the steel trusts off the top.
Since the project’s scope changed, PennDOT suggested re-issuing a notice to proceed, which cleared the way for for county commissioners approving proceeding with engineering services Thursday.
Part of the project is to design cul-de-sacs at each end, including right-of-way acquisition.
Elder said at these preliminary stages, it’s hard to pinpoint a time frame as to when the actual demolition will take place.
“It’s just a new scope; a new end result,” Elder said. “We still have to work through the steps.”
After the preliminary engineering stages are completed and all the permits have been acquired, the county will still have to go through a design phase before establishing a time frame.
A lot of the delays are because federal dollars are being used to fund the $500,000 project of just demolition, Elder said. No plans are in the works for building a replacement bridge. The bridge is owned by the county, and Ohl Street is a town road.
PennDOT was brought into the project to assist with federal regulations.
“We need the state’s help to navigate the process,” Elder said. “At the end of the day it comes down to the regulations and how you have to navigate those. Using federal money for the project, you have to follow their requirements.”
