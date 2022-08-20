HERMITAGE – Looking down on three rifles and two shotguns on a table at Saturday’s New Virginia Old Home Days gun raffle, Wyatt Canon gives a prediction.
“We’ll be lucky to break even,’’ Canon said. “People are pulling back on their spending.’’
As the owner of Canon’s Gun Room shop in East Lackawannock Township, he knows the financial numbers of the raffle, as he sold the guns at cost to the non-profit Old Home Days, which hosts the annual outdoor festival. He’s also a member of the organization.
In July U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged the American economy is slowing. But added a recession isn’t inevitable.
There is good financial news out there with falling gas costs over the past two months. But there hasn’t been sinking prices everywhere – namely food costs.
“Things are tight with grocery store prices,’’ Canon said.
Held annually for over a century in what is now Hermitage, since 1956 Old Home Days has been celebrated at the group’s six-acre property on Virginia Road. To make the event affordable for families, the organization continued its tradition of not charging an entrance fee.
“And we don’t charge for the live entertainment,’’ Phil Cooper, a family patriarch who has been on the Old Home Days committee for decades. Cooper is best know as the owner of Phil’s Dependable Taxi and Phil’s Auto Sales & Service in Sharon. He’s also pastor of nearby Shenango Valley Baptist Church.
There are thriving business owners out there. Phil’s son, Phil “Peanut’’ Cooper Jr. is among them. He owns Cooper’s Auto Care on Highland Road in Hermitage and attended Saturday’s event. People are holding onto their cars longer now, he said.
“We’re doing really, really well,’’ Cooper said. “We have three mechanics working and I’d like to have more but can’t find them.’’
But there’s a cost to consumers.
“Some parts like break rotors have doubled in price,’’ he said. “And you can’t get a reason why that’s happening.’’
There’s another pricey industry involving autos. Old Home Days continued its tradition of hosting an auto show.
Greenville resident John Walls entered his 1932 Ford 3 window coupe. He slave hundreds of man-hours and thousands of dollars in restoring the car.
“This has turned into a big business,’’ Walls said. “This isn’t a poor man’s hobby.’’
