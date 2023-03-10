GROVE CITY — The night before auditions for “Shrek the Musical” at Grove City High School, senior Shane Cavolo and a few of his friends decided to try out.
Tired from the late-night practicing, Cavolo gave it his best and landed the role of the big green ogre.
“I get to explore my creativity,” he said, noting that his friends are also in the show.
It’s made him a celebrity at school, Amelia Weller said, and Cavolo added that he’s glad to be part of a close-knit group that’s like another family.
“You gain a whole new group of friends you never needed,” said Amelia, a junior who plays the other lead, Princess Fiona.
They believe that connection will be evident when Grove City High School Theatre presents the musical at end of this month.
The family-friendly show differs from the “Shrek” movie in that there’s more music and songs, and some of the movie’s more mature jokes aren’t included.
“It uses the score to develop the characters,” said Pat McElroy, director.
The book and lyrics for the musical were written by David Lindsay Abaire, and the music is by Jeanine Tesori.
The story and characters are the same — Shrek sets off from his swamp on a journey with his friend Donkey and Princess Fiona, meeting fairy tale characters, getting into trouble and learning some important lessons along the way.
It sends the message to be proud of who you are, even if you feel like you don’t fit in; what makes you special makes you strong, Amelia said.
“It’s about being unapologetically yourself,” said Lee Marcoe, a graduating junior who is the student director.
One of Lee’s favorite songs from the musical is “The Ballad of Farquaad,” named for the main antagonist of the story.
The character is played by Justice Brown and is featured quite a bit in the stage production.
“He’ll have a costume on that makes it look like he has little legs,” McElroy said as Justice slid across the stage on his knees.
McElroy and the students are excited for the audience to take in the costumes, the set, the music and some surprise special effects.
The songs are upbeat and contemporary and cover a range of musical styles, McElroy said as the group prepared to rehearse “I’m a Believer” — a Smash Mouth cover of The Monkees’ hit song that was a very popular part of the movie’s soundtrack.
And the makeup for the show is unlike anything the group has ever done before.
Both Amelia and Cavolo have to wear prosthetics, fat suits and green paint in order to make themselves believable as ogres.
“I’ll have foam cheeks and nose. It’ll be a little hot,” Cavolo said.
And for the scenes where there’s no time for a costume change for Fiona, green spotlights are used, and the effect really does make Amelia look green, she said.
They’re still getting used to singing and dancing in those costumes and have already picked a few favorites; Cavolo enjoys performing “I Think I Got You Beat,” and both of them like “Who I’d Be,” which they said is very emotional.
“Everybody coming out of this show will have a new favorite song,” Amelia said.
Cavolo said he looks forward to coming back next year to check out the musical. After graduation, he’ll be working as a carpenter and a pottery instructor with Steel Brushes and Ceramics in Butler, so he’ll still be involved with the arts.
Along with McElroy and Lee, these crew members keep things running behind the scenes: Hannah Flowers, vocal director; Ashley Hazy, choreographer; Andrew Garay, conductor; and Sophia Klonowski, stage manager.
Other student performers are: Simon Hazy, Donkey; Phoenix Jackson and Merynne Hemmerlin, Young Fiona; Abby Cunningham, Teen Fiona; Ella Amodei, Dragon; Isaac Filer, Papa Ogre; Kassie Mushrush, Mama Ogre; Robert Speice, King Herold; Arden Anderson, Queen Lillian; Mia Mertz, Grumpy; Thomas Hicks, Captain; Luke Elverson, Thelonius; Antonio Bernardi, Pied Piper; Dan Hessler, Pinocchio; Ellie Collins, Sugar Plum Fairy; Lillian O’Rourke, Gingy; Emma Roach, Big Bad Wolf; Molly Hohman, Sierra Tkacik and Cassie Clouse, Three Little Pigs; Isaac Filer, Marayna Sanders and Ella Amodei, Three Bears; Lily Lawson, White Rabbit; Kassie Mushrush, Fairy Godmother; Arden Anderson, Wicked Witch; Boston Tkacik, Peter Pan; Calli Wolfe, Ugly Duckling; Sienna Bernardi, Humpty Dumpty; and Olivia Crouse, Elf.
Grove City High School Theatre presents “Shrek the Musical” at 7 p.m. March 30 and 31 and April 1 at the high school, 511 Highland Ave., Grove City. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, and $7 for adults. Tickets will be sold at the door or in advance online at showtix4u.com/event-details/69762
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.