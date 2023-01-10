WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Lawrence County — When the EMS team arrived to relieve John Cater, the enormity of what had happened fell on him like a collapsing building.
Or a mountain.
Or the entire world.
Christian, John’s son and only child, had no heartbeat. The boy was a few weeks from a 15th birthday he might never see.
Just moments earlier, Christian, a freshman at Portersville Christian School in Butler County, had been anticipating classes that day and a soccer tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, when he collapsed getting out of the shower.
His parents heard a “thud” when the boy lost consciousness. John said he thought his adolescent son knocked something over with his gangly arms — at 14, he was already nearly 6 feet tall.
They called for Christian. He didn’t answer.
John — who happened to be running late that morning and should already have been out of the house — went to check.
He found his son, face down in the bathroom, with his head at a sickening angle. Christian was gasping for air that would do nothing for him — his heart had stopped beating.
Marcia, moving in her husband’s wake, called Lawrence County 911. There were two ambulance services a few minutes away. The dispatcher told John to perform CPR until paramedics arrived.
But he was hesitant. He feared that his son might have injured his spine when he collapsed.
“The 911 operator was very insistent that I needed to roll him over and start CPR immediately,” John said.
This wasn’t John Cater’s first time trying to save a life. A management executive at Reznor in Mercer, his Red Cross CPR certification was up to date.
That training had previously been put to the test. That time, the cardiac patient didn’t make it.
Now, John Cater literally had his son’s life in his hands.
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Jan. 2 during a cardiac arrest, it raised memories for John and Marcia Cater of that morning, a little more than four years ago.
The morning when, without warning, their son’s heart stopped beating.
Hamlin’s hope
The Cater family was watching a football game on Jan. 2, but not the Buffalo-Cincinnati NFL contest. Marcia and John Cater are Penn State alumni — they met while attending Penn State Shenango in Sharon — and they were holding a Rose Bowl watch party to cheer on the Nittany Lions.
Just before 9 p.m., after Hamlin tackled Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, got up and then collapsed, the party took on a dark tone.
As the news alerts went out, the memories of Christian’s struggle for survival four years earlier came flooding back.
“I probably see a cardiac arrest under every rock,” Marcia said. “Every time somebody collapses, I’m thinking it’s a cardiac arrest.”
This time, she was right.
The Caters saw medical personnel tend to Hamlin with CPR and defibrillation — just as John and the emergency responders did with their son.
Watching it was emotional for the entire nation. But it was even more emotional for John and Marcia Cater.
“It was kind of hard to watch,” John said.
But Hamlin had one thing in his favor — he was surrounded by trained medical personnel — that Christian didn’t have.
“If you’re going to have a sudden cardiac arrest outside a hospital, that’s probably the best place to have it,” John said. “I wish I’d had that.”
Since Christian’s cardiac arrest, Marcia has become well-studied in the subject. She’s quick to differentiate between cardiac arrest and heart attacks because the two terms are not interchangeable.
A heart attack typically involves an interruption of blood flow to or from the heart, often because of an arterial blockage. But the heart doesn’t stop beating, and the survival rate is high — up to 90%.
With a cardiac arrest, the heart stops, and the death rate is high — up to 90%. Those were the odds Christian faced in October in 2018.
Saving a life
The 911 dispatcher said an ambulance would take about 6 or 7 minutes to reach the Caters’ house.
It took 20.
For every second of those 20 minutes, John Cater pumped his son’s chest, working desperately to force blood to Christian’s organs and to his brain.
John had to separate the task at hand from the person he was working on, or he might not have been able to do it.
“It became, ‘I’ve got a job to do and I’m going to do it,’” he said.
Once the paramedics arrived and took over CPR, the realization closed in.
Four years later, John still remembers that moment, when he transitioned emotionally from the “job to do” to the prospect that his child might die.
“That’s when it really hit me,” he said. “‘This is my son.’ I knew it was serious.”
At the same moment, a series of circumstances strung together to help save Christian’s life. The EMS crew used a defibrillator to restart the teenager’s heart, then did it twice more when it stopped beating again.
The ambulance drove Christian a few miles to Ellwood City Hospital — which closed only 14 months later — where a helicopter flew him to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
But Christian’s condition was still unstable.
“They didn’t tell us how grim the prognosis was,” Marcia said.
Growing boys
Just as Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was emotional for the Cater family, Christian Cater’s was emotional for mine.
My wife and I have known the Caters for most of our sons’ lives — Christian is about six months younger than Gareth — and John and I were coaches on their coach-pitch level youth league baseball team when they were about 8 years old.
The boys were close friends through elementary school, before Christian transferred to Portersville Christian. Both of them shifted their sports allegiance toward basketball.
We kept in touch after Christian’s transfer. In December 2016, a couple of days before Christmas, my wife, Gareth and I piled into John’s truck and went to Cleveland for a basketball game.
We have the pictures from that night, memories of two excited boys walking through a shopping center near the arena, posing with the NBA championship trophy the Cavaliers had earned a few months earlier, talking about the things teenage boys talk about.
They weren’t talking about death.
When you’re 13 years old, your entire life is ahead of you. Death isn’t even on the horizon, much less in your face. You don’t even think about the end.
The Cater family walks in Christian faith. When their son was stricken, their first instinct was to pray over it.
Less than 12 hours after it happened, the Caters’ church — Concord United Methodist in North Sewickley Township, Beaver County — held a special Wednesday night service to pray for Christian’s recovery. My family was in the pews that night, praying for his family.
‘The hand of God’
That Concord United Methodist prayer service, in Marcia’s estimation, was pivotal.
“Shortly after the prayer service, his heart activity returned to normal,” she said.
Without dismissing the work of her husband and a band of medical responders who passed Christian along — from the EMTs to Ellwood City Hospital, to the medical helicopter team to Children’s Hospital — bucket-brigade style, Marcia said, “the hand of God was on this from the beginning.”
“If God had wanted him gone, he would have been gone that day,” she said.
Christian remained in a medically induced coma for two weeks. He awakened with full brain function and a thought similar to the one Hamlin would have four years later.
Just as Hamlin’s first question upon regaining consciousness was, “Did we win,” scrawled on a clipboard, Christian’s mind turned initially to a soccer tournament that had come and gone two weeks earlier.
“It’s weird because when I woke up, I remembered the night before but when I woke up I thought it was, like the next day and I was looking forward to the soccer tournament.”
Christian’s awakening was the beginning of a long recovery. Two days after Christmas, he underwent surgery to implant a defibrillator that would allow him to continue playing basketball and soccer.
Even after his cardiac arrest, all three of them agreed that he would return to the soccer pitch and basketball court.
“We felt that God had healed him and because sports were such an important part of his life, we decided to let him play,” Marcia said.
And he did.
“He started basketball season in an induced coma. He ended it as a starter for a tournament champion team.”
Christian went on to be a star of the Warriors’ soccer and basketball teams. In his senior year, MaxPreps had him ranked among the nation’s top 10 scholastic basketball players in blocked shots.
Now a 19-year-old freshman at Geneva College, Christian is healthy, happy and looking forward to a future that had once been in doubt.
Telling the story
Christian’s cardiac arrest was as surprising to those around him as Hamlin’s was to those — from both teams — on the field in Cincinnati Jan. 2.
“In our household of three, you would have thought, if someone would have had a cardiac arrest, it wouldn’t have been him,” Marcia said, jabbing a thumb toward her son.
Even though Marcia is a trained journalist — with experience as a reporter with several newspapers, including The Herald — she wasn’t compelled to tell her son’s story.
“I did not want to write this book. I am a short-article girl,” she said. I don’t even like writing in-depth features.”
But a woman at church said she should and, again, Marcia said she once again felt the hand of God.’
The result was “Heartbeat from Heaven: Prayer and Praise Unleashed Miracles for My Dying Son,” released last year.
Marcia said she didn’t think people would care about her story. She was happily surprised to be wrong.
“I have been flabbergasted in how the Lord is using this book in ways I couldn’t imagine. A lot of people have said it has restore d her faith,” she said. “I know a lot of people gave it as Christmas gifts.”
The book’s message is one of belief in God, but at the same time, backing up faith with action. Marcia and John urge people to learn CPR, because John’s training saved his son’s life.
“We’re talking about one heartbeat, One second, you’re alive and the next you’re not,” John said. “Prayer is good, but learn CPR. It could save the life of someone you love.”
