HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Ten years ago, Brent Ward yearned for trained workers.
“Those were the good old days,’’ Ward, president of Integrated Fabrication and Machine said. “Now I hope to get a worker who shows up – and is drug free.’’
This isn’t a unique situation. Located in Greenville Reynolds East Park, the Hempfield Township company that produces goods for the electrical grid is among countless local businesses begging for workers.
It’s so severe that it will be among the main topics at the upcoming Mercer County Economic Summit, a first-ever event.
Hosted by Penn-Northwest Development Corp., the morning-long July 28 gathering at Grove City College will feature multiple panels with leaders from a wide section of the local economy, ranging from healthcare to tourism.
Ward heads the manufacturing panel. The overwhelming number of products, machining and finishing work IFM performs is customized.
At first glance, one metal box produced at the company doesn’t look like anything special. Turns out it’s a bullet-proof safety product to protect vital electrical equipment from a terrorist attack.
“It can withstand a 50-caliber bullet,’’ Ward said.
And that’s just one example of why he’s excited for his business. For eons, the federal government and the electrical industry have talked about protecting the nation’s electrical grid.
“Now it’s finally happening,’’ Ward said. “The investment in the grid is finally here.’’
With a little over 30 employees, the company is ready to rev up with new hires.
Along with creating specialized transformers, the company produces customized safety containers for them should something go awry.
Because lives could be involved in his products, Ward said he demands new hires pass a drug screening test.
“It’s been a challenge to hire people who are drug-free and can pass a screening test,’’ he said.
IFM is always ready to train new workers. Starting pay is $15.50 an hour with benefits. Wages can be higher based on experience.
“Once people here gain experience and skills we move them up the ladder,’’ Don Hutchinson, IFM’s operations manager said.
And there’s something else the company offers, Ward said.
“We are very family-oriented here,’’ he said.
The Mercer County Economic Summit will run from 8 a.m. through lunch on July 28 at Grove City College’s Staley Hall of Arts and Letters. Rick Siger, state secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development will be the keynote speaker. Cost: $50 for Penn-Northwest members, $100 for non-members. Info: Penn-northwest.com. More in Integrated Fabrication and Machine: integratedfab.com
