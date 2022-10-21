SHARPSVILLE – After visiting Sharpsville’s new park along the Shenango River, Nate Clark shook his head.
A commemorative sign boasts the Erie Canal ran through the area.
“The Erie Canal never came here – or for that matter anywhere in Pennsylvania,’’ said Clark, a history buff living in Hempfield Township.
Clark was backed by other local historians.
And while this may sound like a trivial “so what,’’ there’s actually a big difference between the two defunct canals.
“Not only were these two different canals, they were run by two different companies,’’ Bob Lark, president and administrator of the Mercer County Historical Society said. “And they competed with each other.’’
Rod Alexander, a longtime Sharpsville historian and member of the Sharpsville Historical Society, said he blew his top when first seeing the sign erected by the borough earlier this year.
“I told them it was wrong,’’ Alexander said of the sign.
The 363-mile Erie Canal ran east to west in New York state from the Hudson River to Lake Erie from 1825 into the 20th century.
The Erie Extension Canal ran 136 miles from Presque Isle in Erie down to the Ohio River in Beaver. That’s why the waterway is sometimes called the Beaver and Erie Canal.
The canal ran through Sharon close to what is now Dock Street (which draws ts name from canal docks). Along with passengers, the Extension Canal hauled coal and iron ore to feed the growing steel industry. It closed in 1871 as railroads took command of the region’s transportation network.
Ken Robertson, Sharpsville borough manager, acknowledged the sign boo-boo.
“It was my mistake,’’ Robertson said. He plans to ask council to replace the sign, which will run around $30.
The park has a small commemorative land bridge on display made from the metal beams of the nearby Kelly Road bridge, which was recently replaced. Across the street is the Erie Extension Canal's old stone lock.
Alexander is asking for corrections of two other signs erected by the state. One is on Lamor Road next to D'Onofrio's supermarket and the other, near the locks, states the Extension Canal began operating in 1840.
“That’s just plain wrong,’’ Alexander said.
Construction began in 1840, he said, but it opened in phases and didn’t begin operating fully until 1845.
If all of this sounds like Alexander is taking this personally – he is.
“My mother and father donated that park land and locks to Sharpsville in 1974,’’ he said. "The land meant a lot to them. And it means a lot to me.''
