JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The 51st annual Jefferson Township Fair opened Tuesday night in the traditional manner — the fire engine parade, with engines from multiple departments traveling from Lamor Road onto the parade midway.
The fair continues tonight with the truck and tractor pull competitions at 7 p.m. in the grandstand and the Basement Band at 7 p.m. in the entertainment pavilion. There will be events until Saturday, closing with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Admission is free for the fair, $8 for the grandstand events and guests can enjoy animal and food-related exhibits, as well as rides and a midway. Food is available, and there is bingo and cow-pie bingo and truck and tractor pulls each night.
Performers are the TakeSolo Band Thursday, the Wrangler Band Friday and karaoke Saturday. The fair is offering helicopter rides Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to dusk.
Saturday’s events include the annual horse show at 9 a.m. and a karaoke contest beginning at 6 p.m., with signups at 5.
The fair opens each night at 5 p.m. For more information about the fair, visit jeffersontwpfair.com
