ORGANIZATION NEWS
New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club
The New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club held the October meeting at DJ'S Greenhouse. There were 16 members and two guests in attendance. President Lin Murrin brought the meeting to order and roll call was answered to how many trick or treaters each member expected this Halloween. The tables were beautifully decorated in a festive fall theme by hostesses Judy Woods and Bertha Zimmerman.
Shirley Zahniser gave the September secretary's report and it was accepted and approved. Treasurer Beverly Chlpka reported on finances. A check will be sent to Pink Angels from the donations collected at the club's September meeting.
Plans for the club's trip to the Baldwin Reynolds House in November for the Christmas Open House will be finalized at the November meeting.
A card was signed by club members for Alice Stanley who is recovering from an injury. Happy birthday was sung to Connie Gates. Door prizes were won by Donah Barber and and Connie Gates.
Following the meeting and lunch, Dennis James talked to the group about fall flowers and shrubs in the garden and in the wild, including Hydangeas, Beauty Berry Bush, Fall Anenomes, Montauk Daisies, Golden Rod, Asters, and Rag Weed.
The November meeting will be held at Greenville VFW. Hostesses are Beverly Chlpka and Rosemary Ryhal.
New members are always welcome. Call 724-815-9001 for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.