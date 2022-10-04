ORGANIZATION NEWS
Toastmasters 408
A slight shift for Executive Club 408 Youngstown Toastmasters as Gregg Riddle of Poland Township was sworn in as president on Sept. 26 to serve out the remaining term of former President Renee Coonfare who was sworn in July 2022. Coonfare received a promotion at her job and felt she couldn’t fulfill her duties as the 408 President. After a club election in late August, Riddle was elected president of the club.
Riddle owns a local insurance agency and has been in the insurance business for over 40 years. He has extensive leadership experience from being the president of Boardman Rotary Club, president of the Board of Deacons at his church, the former Struthers Presbyterian Church now known as Struthers Parkside Church, and an officer in the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.
He served on the Poland Board of Education in 2017 and served a four year term, serving as president in 2020 and 2021.
Riddle is a graduate of Struthers High School and has a business administration degree from Capital University.
He outlined his goal for 408, “I would like to encourage participation and excellence, so we can learn and teach each other how to effectively run a meeting. Those leadership skills are so important.”
Riddle has been a member of Toastmasters since October 2016. His term will continue through July 2023.
Executive Club 408 Toastmasters Youngstown provides members and guests the opportunity to give impromptu speeches such as table topics, present prepared speeches, to offer and receive constructive evaluations by fellow members, and be involved in timely discussions.
Guests are welcome and encouraged to come to a Toastmasters meeting on Mondays from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. at the Mahoning County Republican Headquarters, 8381 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio. Executive Club 408 Toastmasters is not affiliated with any political or religious organization or causes. Information: visit http://www.speakingclub.org.
