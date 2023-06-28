Canadian wildfires were belching out so much smoke into the region on Wednesday that PennDOT postponed a paving project and a doctor advised young athletes not to train or play outside.
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a statewide “Code Red’’ air quality alert Wednesday. The DEP advises people to avoid prolonged or intense outdoor exertion during “Code Red” pollution conditions.
DEP extended the “Code Red” air quality alert through Thursday, in an announcement Wednesday afternoon.
The smoke could be seen – and smelled.
The alert literally had concrete consequences.
PennDOT was set to pour concrete on a small section of Route 18 in Greenville but postponed the project for at least a day because of the air conditions, said Saxon Daugherty, a PennDOT spokesman.
“We are making sure our foremen and crews don’t do anything too strenuous outdoors,’’ Daugherty said. PennDOT employees having health issues were given the option of working in enclosed garages or to have regular training indoors, he added.
As Dr. Valeri Roth — an ear, nose and throat specialist — walked through the halls of Sharon Regional Medical Center, a couple of colleagues stopped her with a question relating to the conditions.
“One was a softball coach and asked if her team should play a scheduled game for tonight,’’ Roth said. “I told her she should postpone the game and not take a chance. Younger people are the most vulnerable to this kind of situation.’’
When the air becomes unhealthy she advised everyone to look at three things when considering outdoor activities:
• The pollution’s density.
• Level of exertion requiring intense respiration.
• The length of time spent outdoors.
“Kids playing in sports right now increases their outdoor exposure and breathing,’’ Roth said.
The elderly, and people with respiratory and heart problems or other underlying health issues such as diabetes also should be careful, she added.
“The best thing to do is stay out of it,’’ Roth said.
Air quality is measured on a scale that generally runs from 0 to 500. Mercer County’s air quality hit 235 at 8 a.m., DEP’s website said, which is unhealthy.
An air quality under 100 is acceptable. From 151 to 200 is unhealthy with 201 to 300 being very unhealthy. Hazardous — conditions that affect even those with no underlying health issues is over 300.
In previous years, smoke from Canadian wildfires here came from the western edge of the country. But this pollution is coming from fires in Ontario and Quebec.
“Those fires are much closer to us,’’ Carl Erickson, an AccuWeather meteorologist said. “And with the wind blowing our way that’s made it worse than before.’’
Relief should arrive as soon as this weekend, Erickson said.
