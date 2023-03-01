A downtown Sharpsville historic building is being demolished, though the property's future is unclear.
After a few weeks of demolition, about half of the building, located at 12 Main St., Sharpsville at the intersection with Walnut Street, remains standing.
The site, which has remained vacant for several years, has hosted several businesses throughout the twentieth century, according to information from the Sharpsville Historical Society.
The building at the corner of Walnut and Main streets, which dates to 1903, was originally the Knapp Hotel.
It was later known as the Mahaney Building after George Mahaney took over following the death of his father-in-law Michael Knapp. The building was partially demolished for urban renewal in 1972, Sharpsville Historical Society Treasurer Ralph Mehler said.
The portion of the building that still stands, facing Main Street, was originally the Snyder and Freeman automobile dealership, starting around 1926. It became a Chevrolet franchise in 1937, Mehler said.
The business was purchased by Bruce Hofius in 1967, and it became Hofius Chevrolet. The business then became Hofius and Black Chevrolet in 1980, when Hofius was joined by Jim Black.
Hofius retired in 2002, and Jim partnered with his son Jason, renaming the business Jason Black Chevrolet. It closed in 2013, Mehler said.
In the years following the closure, the building has passed through a couple different owners. Although each owner had plans to develop the property, "nothing ever panned out," Mehler said.
According to county records, it seems there is now another owner to add to the property's history.
The Mercer County Tax Parcel Viewer listed the current property owner as Sunny Pal, LLC, with a mailing address of 100 S. Erie St., Mercer. A Marathon gas station is located at the Mercer address.
Representatives of Marathon Petroleum have not responded to a Feb. 20 email sent to ask about plans for the Sharpsville location, as of Wednesday evening.
According to the Tax Parcel Viewer, Sunny Pal, LLC purchased the Sharpsville location on Dec. 2 for $215,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.