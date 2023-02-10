It all started when she was holding a white onion at the Giant Eagle supermarket in Hermitage.
“That’s the last thing I remember,’’ Sandy Spohn said. “The next thing I knew, I was arriving at Sharon Regional’s emergency room in an ambulance.’’
Just one month shy of a year ago, the 64-year-old Farrell resident underwent a medical journey that caught her off guard. and she said her time at Sharon Regional Medical System’s Heart and Vascular Center was a life-changing event.
That day was nothing special. She felt fine while shopping at Giant Eagle.
And then Spohn passed out – completely out. An alert pharmacist at the store grabbed an AED and applied it twice to Spohn, shocking her heart back into action.
“I would have been dead without that,’’ she said.
But the medical investigation of what happened was only the beginning.
After arriving at Sharon Regional Medical Center, Spohn was whisked into the emergency room and was hooked up to monitors.
At first she thought it was a stroke.
“I was slurring words when I spoke,’’ Spohn said.
She underwent a series of tests such as a CAT scan and a heart catheterization.
“Before they began with the catheterization, I asked them if I could say a prayer,’’ she said of the center’s staff. “I’m so grateful they took their time to allow me to do that.’’
As the days passed she improved.
“Every day I was in the hospital I began slurring my words less and less,’’ Spohn said.
A team of three physicians – Drs. Chinedu Igwe, Brandon Mikolich and Christopher Kolibash with Steward Medical Group physicians of the Sharon Regional Heart and Vascular Center – were part of her diagnosis, treatment and recovery.
The diagnosis: it wasn’t a stroke.
So what was it?
Basically, it was that her cardiac conduction system wasn’t working properly. This system is crucial in getting the heart to beat. If the system has problems or shuts down, it can cause an irregular heartbeat.
Obviously one of the first questions Spohn asked the medical staff is why did this happen.
“They said they couldn’t find the reason,’’ she said. “And they told me they may never find the reason.’’
After a five-day stay at the hospital, she was released with a heart monitor to keep track of her heartbeats.
The decision was made Spohn needed a cardioverter-defibrillator, better known as an ICD. This small device is surgically placed into the chest and when needed shoots mild electric shocks to restore a regular heart rhythm.
She underwent the one-hour ICD surgery at the hospital and has been doing great.
“Every day I feel better,’’ Spohn said. “And I thank the cardiac staff for saving my life.’’
Her experience changed her in multiple ways. She joked about one of them.
“My family says I got easier to be around,’’ Spohn said.
But the biggest change was more spiritual.
“I’ve become closer to my family,’’ she said. “When we see each other and it’s time to leave I make sure I kiss them all goodbye.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.