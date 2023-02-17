SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — For Valentine’s Day, the small blackboard sign outside the front door of Canon Creamery read, “LOVE ONE AN UDDER,” framed by a chalk-drawn heart.
The cow pun — fitting, not just for the day, but also for a shop that sells milk directly from the farm — was the work of farm owner Mark Canon, who puts funny messages on the blackboard daily.
“My dad loves jokes,” said Josie Offerdahl, who runs the Canon Creamery farm shop.
When the Canons diversified the family’s 200-year-old dairy farm in 2021 by offering direct sales, the decision was driven by a combination of economics and family concerns.
Marie Canon — Offerdahl’s mother and Mark’s wife — said the farm, which sells most of its milk to the Dairy Farmers of America cheese processing plant in Wilmington Township, Lawrence County, can support three families. But there were four adult children and spouses on the farm.
So they opened the farm store to sell milk, other dairy products and mittens made by one of Offerdahl’s aunts out of recycled sweaters.
With the venture hitting its two-year anniversary next month, Marie Canon said things have gone well, not least because the family gets to keep more of the revenue from selling the milk its cows produce.
“That little bottle of milk we’re selling, we’re getting a much better return,” matriarch Marie Canon said.
For Michael Kovach, owner of Walnut Hill Farm in South Pymatuning Township, a similar dynamic played a role in his decision to open up his own farm store, in a shed, surrounded by beef cows, chickens and pigs along Saranac Drive.
As more farming distribution becomes controlled by a smaller number of companies, Kovach said taking over sales himself gives him a measure of control over prices and availability that grocery stores might not have in the face of supply chain difficulties.
Walnut Hill sells fresh eggs produced by chickens about 100 yards away from his farm store. and while supply issues and avian flu have caused the price of eggs at the grocery to skyrocket, his price of $4.75 a dozen has remained mostly steady.
“Our costs have stayed pretty consistent,” said Kovach, president of the Pennsylvania Farm Union. “It went up about 50 cents a dozen a year ago. We couldn’t recover certain feed costs.”
Catching a wave
Increasingly, farmers are cutting out the middleman and taking their business directly to the consumer. In many cases, this means farmers’ markets, a summertime staple.
In 2022, Sharon and Hermitage operated expanded farmers markets — which were more like festivals than shopping — to put growers and other vendors in direct contact with their customers. But Canon Creamery and Walnut Hill Farm are taking that one step further by opening their own farm shops.
They — and other farmers — a hopping on a trend that may mean the difference between success and failure for family farms. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported in 2017 that 61% of farms that provided direct-to-customer sales in 2007 were operating under the same owner five years later.
Farmers who tried the alternative didn’t fare as well — only 55% of farms that did not offer direct-to-consumer sales avoided selling off their operations between 2007 and 2012. and the difference was even more pronounced among the smallest, family-owned farms — 10 percentage points higher for direct-to-consumer businesses, against 6 percentage points for family-owned farms.
Farms that offered direct sales required less investment in machinery and had less debt than those that did not, according to the USDA report.
Buy local, buy fresh
At Walnut Hill, Kovach sometimes offers to throw in a pound of ground beef with a purchase.
“I’ll get you hooked on cheeseburgers,” he joked.
He’s expanding with more broiler chickens, supplementing his egg-laying flock, at a second farm in Ohio. But he has to be mindful of a bald eagle nest that overlooks his chicken enclosure.
Walnut Hill has two large chicken shelters capable of holding up to 650 birds, although he has only about 550. The shelters have solar-powered lights and conveyors to carry eggs away from the nests. The shelters are surrounded by a fence that some of the chickens violate with near impunity.
The chickens don’t go far, though. They know what’s good for them.
“The fence is more for keeping bad guys out than to keep them in,” Kovach said.
Kovach raves about the grass-fed beef from the cows he raises, an important consideration to locavores. His customers include Kettle Lake Kitchen in Meadville, with farm-to-table menu items.
Offerdahl said she hopes for Canon Creamery to go the same route — supplying restaurants with milk and cheese curds, a delicacy generally unknown in western Pennsylvania, but hugely popular in Wisconsin, where her sister lived for a few years before moving back home.
Cheese curds are a key ingredient in one of Canada’s national dishes — poutine, which has french fries and gravy along with the dairy food.
“Some of our customers, that’s what they use the cheese curds for,” Offerdahl said.
While the profit margins may be greater with the direct-to-consumer operation, she said the shop’s benefits go beyond the tangible. Offerdahl said she enjoys building relationships with the creamery’s customers.
“They get to stop and see the cows and calves,” she said.
And, as with the beef at Walnut Hill Farm, the quality of the creamery’s milk is better than what shoppers might find at the store.
“When you pump milk, it loses a little bit of flavor,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.