SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Jake Rickert is raising a local Homegrown group.
Homegrown Initiative is the name of an organization seeking to attract new young members with a goal of keeping the under-40 crowd in the area.
“We want younger people to know there are opportunities and things to do here while showcasing our local businesses,’’ Rickert said.
Created by Penn-Northwest Development Corp., Mercer County’s lead economic development agency, it’s a project under its Future Leaders group.
Homegrown is a different kind of venture for the non-profit organization. But that’s part of the reason why Penn-Northwest hired Rickert, who serves as its director of workforce development – to create opportunities.
Officially launched last February, Homegrown wanted to better organize itself before starting major projects.
Its first kickoff event is a relaxed affair. It will have a happy hour format from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 2, at the Corinthian Banquet Center in downtown Sharon.
“It’s a chance to get to know us,’’ Rickert said.
There are no dues – at least not yet. All are welcome to join the group, which now has 35 members. But the target age range is 21 to 40.
Homegrown wants to create a a young team where every member of the group can immediately be a player in the business community. Younger adults often complain they aren’t given this opportunity.
Recently some members decided to gather at Cobblehaus Brewing Co. in Springfield Township just to socialize.
Homegrown’s first project is Shamrock’n Brew Tour set for noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 18 – the day after St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a bus tour visiting local breweries that will cost $30.
Two school buses will shove off at noon at Candlewood Suites hotel in Springfield Township. In all, four breweries will be visited: Big Rail Brewing, Grove City Brew Haus, Cobblehaus Brewing and Hop Asylum.
An early dinner will be served at Grove City Country Club, where local Koehler Brewing’s beer will be offered.
There are requirements for the tour – such as participants must show they are 21 or over.
“The two buses will take different routes so that they each visit two different breweries before dinner and two after dinner,’’ said Kaylee Bender.
Bender is a manager with American Hospitality Group, which owns hotels in Springfield Township and is one of the tour’s sponsors. The company owns Candlewood Suites in the township, which is offering discounts to those on the tour wishing to stay overnight.
Sponsors have picked up the tab for one free drink at each brewery. The package includes a free swag bag with goodies, and prizes will be given out.
“We want to attract young professionals,’’ Bender said.
Creating events isn’t all about Homegrown, said Katie Moldovan, a member of the group who heads its youth engagement committee.
“We want to promote other group’s events too,’’ Moldovan, an area pharmacist for Rite Aid, said.
Other committees within Homegrown are: finance, media and marketing, and governance.
Another event on the boards is a night at the races format to watch the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6. More events are on the way.
You’ve got to have a little fun,’’ Rickert said. “You can’t work all the time.’’
MORE INFORMATION, tickets: homegrownmc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.