HERMITAGE — Two cheerleaders — “bases” in the sport’s parlance — where supposed to catch Kenzie Krauss to complete a pyramid move.
Instead, Krauss slipped through their hands, landing back first on the mat with a sickening thud.
A few tense seconds later, Krauss, a freshman on the Hickory High School cheerleading team, popped to her feet and announced, “I’m OK.”
Krauss — a “flyer,” one of the slightly built competitors who occupy the top level of pyramids and twist through the air when thrown by her teammates — says she tries to keep the possibility of falling out of her mind.
She has to. As Pete Townshend of The Who once said, “Any kid can fly, few can land.”
When a cheerleader flies, she needs her teammates to help with the landing.
“I try not to think about it,” Krauss said of falling. “If you can’t trust your teammates, it’s not going to work.”
The trust factor paid off for Hickory, which finished second Jan. 28 in the PIAA state competitive spirit championships, capping a run of dominance in the region, with five consecutive District 10 titles.
Demanding discipline
With tumbling, lifting, twisting, throwing, flying — all in a routine that amounts to a 2 minute, 30 second sprint — competitive cheerleading demands athleticism, precision and stamina.
But the most important attribute might be the ability for the members of a team to trust one another.
“As a flyer, you depend on your base,” said coach Rakiesha Morrison. “The trust factor is huge. These girls are getting thrown in the air.”
And that goes both ways. Senior Isabella Radu, a base cheerleader, said she is acutely aware that flyers trust and depend on her.
“I care a lot about my flyer,” she said.
Hickory’s competitive cheerleading team must have plenty of trust.
Competitive cheerleading breaks the discipline into two parts — cheering, which accounts for 30% of the score; and stunts and tumbling, which makes up 70% — for the purpose of judging. The judges can also assess deductions for errors, which subtract one point from the average score from three judges.
At the state championships Jan. 27 and 28, the Hornets had no deductions in two performances.
Since it is cheerleading, the team has to have a cheer. Hickory’s competitive routine includes a “Bring the Sting” chant, referring to the team’s Hornets’ mascot.
There’s very little margin for error, none at all at the state championships. and there are no mulligans or do-overs. Just an unforgiving two and a half minutes.
“It’s the true definition of teamwork,” Morrison said. “There’s no breaks in between, and we utilize every last one of these girls.”
“If your stuff falls, it’s frustrating,” said sophomore Ariana Wilder. “Last year (when the Hornets finished 17th in the state meet), we could have won, but we didn’t get the chance because we fell.”
In one of the team’s final practices before the state championships Jan. 27 and 28, Morrison challenged her 19 charges to meet that standard.
Morrison became acquainted with competitive cheerleading’s demanding nature the old-fashioned way — “my mom was my first cheer coach.” She started when in high school at Farrell, then continued in college at Gannon.
After college, she helped start a competitive cheerleading program in the Farrell area.
“I wanted to bring competitive cheerleading back to the Shenango Valley,” she said.
Then, she landed at Hickory and built a District 10 dynasty.
Physical demands
and rewards
Morrison said the Hickory competitive cheerleading team members undertake a demanding schedule, balancing practice and school. Additionally, every member of the competitive team also participates in the spirit cheerleading team — the one that leads cheers for other athletics teams.
Many of them also compete on those teams — one of the cheerleading team members wore a black Hickory track and field T-shirt to a practice last week, and others participate in softball, basketball, soccer and other sports.
And that’s on top of the demands of cheerleading, which combines elements of gymnastics in its tumbling routines.
But the physical demands also deliver rewards for those who build camaraderie in the rigorous sport.
“You have to be really close and have that bond, that trust to do the things you have to do,” said senior Hailey Melhorn.
Even though Wilder enjoys cheering, she recognizes that it takes a toll. She’s been doing it for eight years, since she was in second grade.
“Cheering is hard on my body, but I do love cheerleading,” she said. “I love the memories I have been able to make with my friends. It’s like we have a family.”
Meet the team
Members of the team:
Seniors Kenzie Fox, Kylie Hoffman, Hailey Melhorn, Isabella Radu and Trinity Thompson; juniors Angelina Blough and Bailey Wier; Sophomores Abby Coxe, Kiki Fleis, Alivia Jones, Hannah Melhorn, Gia Russo and Ariana Wilder; Freshmen Ellie Esper, Mia Esper, Dani Evans, Kenzie Krauss, Abby Lanshak, Hayden Matchak and Olivia Schneider.
Coaches
Rakiesha Morrison, Nicole Coxe, Jackie Manzo and Haley Germano.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.