HERMITAGE – Everything is music to Maureen Murray.
She is known for playing the piano and keyboard for several organizations and schools in the Shenango Valley, Lawrence County, and Ohio.
Murray accompanies the choirs at Sharon, Hickory, and Sharpsville high schools, grades 7 through 12 at all their concerts. She also is the pit director for Sharon’s and Sharpsville’s musicals, and accompanist for Hickory’s musical. She also works with Liberty High School in Ohio.
Murray said she loves working with the students.
“They’re all good kids. There’s not a complaint at all from my standpoint,” Murray said. “They’re different from school to school, but all in all, they’re just really wonderful to work with. Anything bad you hear about young people, I don’t see any of that.”
Frank McCauley, choir and musical director at Sharon Middle High School, said Murray has been coming in two to three times a week for 15 years to practice with the students ahead of time for their shows, the fall showcase and spring musical.
“Maureen is the best of the best,” McCauley said. “As an accompanist, she is always prepared and ready to perform. As a person, she has a great personality and I consider her a great friend.”
McCauley said Murray has never let the Sharon music department down.
“She always comes through and is willing to assist in any way she can,” McCauley said.
He added that the students love her and treat her with great respect.
“They are always excited when they know she will be at rehearsal,” McCauley said.
Murray also works with children, ages 5 through 17, with the Shenango Area Youth choir, directed by Julie Kerr.
Murray practices with them every Tuesday during the Christmas and Spring seasons and accompanies them at their performances.
SAY is different from working with the schools because it is not as much repertoire as the schools.
“They are singing on a level that you wouldn’t expect from kids at that age,” Murray said. “It’s crazy how they sing in parts. They do really, really well. They’re like little sponges, they absorb everything.”
Kerr, Hickory High School’s director of choirs and musicals, said she has worked together with Murray for 22 years on several other projects. Murray has also been the music director for the Mercer County Senior Follies for the last 18 years, accompanist for the Greenville Area Community Theatre collaborations with the Greenville Symphony, accompanist for several community theatre groups, pianist for several churches, pianist for her classic rock band, Soundbite, and a personal accompanist for Kerr for several community performances.
Whew.
“All of the local high school students who have worked with her have had very rewarding experiences and the children in SAY Chorus love her,” Kerr said. “Maureen is a rare talent. Her musical abilities are truly extraordinary.”
The annual Senior Follies show was created in 2004 in part by her mother, the late Donna Murray. The group had an open call for talent recently, but if anyone is still interested, they could call or stop in to The Senior Center in Hermitage. The official age for joining the follies is 50.
“However, through the years people have asked to join us that were not quite 50 and we always welcome them,” Murray said.
The show is produced by Kerr, and is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 5 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6.
Some music that will be featured in the show this year includes “Young at Heart,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” from 1976, “Cupid,” “My Heart Belongs to Daddy,” and “Heartache Tonight.”
Trying to appeal to the younger generation, the Senior Follies will also feature “Tearin’ Up My Heart” by NSync, “I’ll Never Break Your Heart” by the Backstreet Boys, and “Heart Attack,” by Demi Lovato.
“If we can maybe get some younger blood in here we can grow our show,” Murray said. “For our own longevity.”
In addition to juggling all the students and Senior Follies – which practices on Mondays at the Shenango Valley Senior Center in Hermitage – Murray is the music director at Northminster Presbyterian in Neshannock Township. Since 2012, she has accompanied the choir, and in 2015, she began directing the choir as well. They practice on Thursdays.
In between all of that packed schedule, Murray plays keyboard in the band Soundbite. The group formed with five members in 2005.
“We do party rock,” Murray said, adding that it’s primarily ‘70s and ‘80s music. “Turn on Y-103, and that’s what we play.”
The band just played for a packed house at The Clark House in Clark for the first time since the pandemic.
“That was amazing,” Murray said.
The group also plays at the Stateline in Greenville, Margarita King in Mercer and more.
“We got through COVID and then we started playing out a little bit,” Murray said.
Music is a full-time job for her, but Murray also has a day job as staffing director at Comprehensive Children and Family Services in Sharon.
“Which is challenging, because there’s never enough people,” Murray said, adding that the organization is very accommodating with her music schedule.
“They are wonderful,” Murray said. “They are very flexible about my scheduling.”
Murray manages to juggle it all – her schedule and different personalities.
“It’s just all about learning music and creating positive experiences for people,” Murray said. “Even though they’re all different settings, we’re all shooting for the same thing – for everybody to have a good time or entertain the audience.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.