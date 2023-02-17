SHARON – Postcards of Sharon and Hermitage that are more than 90 years old adorn the counter at Sharon News Agency.
The postcards are of local landmarks or scenes including the Buhl Park Casino, downtown Sharon at night, the former Sharon General Hospital, and the Shenango River featuring downtown buildings and the State Street bridge.
The postcards, which sell for $1, are favorites of the Sharon Historical Society, said owner Toby Abrutz.
At age 80, the Hubbard, Ohio, resident nearly as old as the postcards and not that much younger than the Sharon News Agency, which will hit the century mark in 2024. The business has been family-run for most of those years.
The news agency, at 527 E. Silver St. in Sharon, is certainly a family affair. Toby’s father, also named Toby, was transferred to the store and eventually purchased it and the Korner News downtown, which is now closed.
Toby’s father worked at Sharon News Agency well into his 80s, and the second Toby, now 80, still works the front counter in the afternoons. He’s worked at the store since he was 12. Also working at the store these days is his daughter, Laura Abrutz, who has also worked there since she was about 12.
“Our whole neighborhood worked here,” Laura said.
“Everybody that had a kid in our neighborhood worked here at some time or another,” Toby said. “They liked working a job and getting paid.”
The store is open seven days a week, opening at 7:30 a.m. daily. On the weekends it stays open until 3 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Business is not as profitable as it used to be. Abrutz said he is lucky to own the building, and also the downtown building they now rent out that used to be the Korner News at 54 W. State St. at Porter Way.
“There’s a lot of small businesses that aren’t doing so well after COVID,” Toby said.
The Sharon News Agency is a convenience store that sells lottery tickets and scratch-offs, magazines, newspapers, books, tobacco, soda and snacks.
The walls are lined with portraits of celebrities drawn by the late Farrell artist Dan DeBonis.
“He was a customer and he gave them to my dad, and my dad just put them into frames and hung them up,” Laura said. “They’re really nice.”
The store has remained close to the same over the years, but several things about the business have changed in the almost seven decades that Toby has worked at the Sharon News Agency.
One of the things that was different back in the day for Toby was distributing Sunday newspapers. Tons of them.
“Years ago, we used to have a lot of business because there was no (Sunday) Herald,” Toby said. “We used to get 5,000 Vindicators on a Saturday night, and we’d have to put them together and distribute them to all the stores.”
Another thing that has changed: fewer customers.
“There used to be customers lined up around the block,” Toby said, pointing to a newspaper clipping on the wall to prove his statement.
“Convenience stores have the lottery now, so it’s a lot different,” Toby said. “People go to different places that change their look.”
Laura said every time she sells a lottery ticket, she tries to sell the winner.
“I want to sell a winner so we can go out with a bang,” Laura said. “I would be like, ‘We’re going out a winner.’”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.