SHARON – Big changes are coming to the city of Sharon in 2023 in the form of new businesses, new projects, and new events.
The city is about halfway through the allocation of more than $14 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. A lot of disbursements have been in the form of grants to new businesses and restaurants opening in downtown.
Croakers Brew Pub is one of the restaurants that received a grant to help them relocate to 74 N. Sharpsville Avenue. Croakers is just one of the new restaurants opening up on what downtown development Director Sherris Moreira is calling “restaurant row.”
The pub has been hosting pop-up events and plans to open by the end of February, before they throw a huge St. Patrick’s Day bash from Thursday, March 16, through Saturday, March 18. The event would start with a city-wide St. Patrick’s Day parade that Thursday and continue with specials at the pub.
Croakers is now bringing in food trucks to its pop-up events. And, as some places encourage BYOB, Croakers’ owners, the husband and wife team Chris and Mara Palipchak, encourage BYOF – Bring Your Own Food.
“What’s happening is people are showing up, but they’re ordering wings or Pizza Joe’s, so it’s cultivating that community,” Moreira said.
Chris Palipchak said they want to work with the local restaurants, and a lot of the new ones coming in are located on the same “restaurant row.”
“We’ll have the menus from the Thai place that’s coming in, local pizza places, Julian’s, Our Gang’s, so people can order Door Dash,” Palipchak said.
Moriera said the Palipchaks are working hard to make Croakers a success story.
“Here’s what I love about them, they’ve already gone around to all the businesses to make friends and gain support,” Moreira said. “They’re doing it right.”
Two new restaurants are coming onto “restaurant row”: the Slippery Rock-based Elephant No. 8 Thai Restaurant at 52 N. Sharpsville Ave., with plans to provide cultural music and dance performances in the new location. Also, Julian’s Bar and Grille, 234 S. Sharpsville Ave., opening in the former Lulu Beans Cafe site. They are planning live music and events as well.
A game-changer for the city
“Restaurant row is going to be game-changing,” Moreira said. “It’s bringing people into downtown Sharon, and do you think they’re just going to go to a restaurant? They might stop at a store or maybe they’re going to get their eyes checked and stop at a restaurant. It’s just about getting people to come down here.”
Moreira said city officials have been very strategic about the restaurants and the places they are bringing in because they don’t want them to compete.
Those restaurants aren’t the only ones that received ARPA funding.
Down on Chestnut Street a few blocks away, Nova Destinations is working toward opening at 23 Chestnut St. They will include a traditional Irish-English pub, a speakeasy, a Tiki bar, rooftop dining, and a boutique hotel in the four-story brick block, which most recently had been a brewery a few years ago.
City officials are considering closing part of Chestnut Street permanently as part of being able to use the space for city-wide events.
This would lead the consumer to the original Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant down the street at 101 Chestnut St.. The Lube, which also received ARPA funding, plans to open a three-season riverfront event space by the fall.
“We see it as a landmark, a gateway, a flagship of our brand,” said Russ Berner, VP and partner of JDK Management, the company that owns the chain, which began with the Sharon restaurant. “We’ll be upgrading parking and rehabbing the former train station and contributing to city events. We’re just excited to be a part of all that’s happening in downtown Sharon.”
Building up by tearing down
Rounding out all the restaurant happenings in Sharon is The Corinthian Banquet Center, 47 Vine Ave. A small building behind the Corinthian has been demolished, and owner John Bianco is relieved.
“It’s a long time coming,” Bianco said.
Bianco is building an outdoor balcony off the ballroom of the imposing brick Corinthian building, which was erected in 1909 as a Masonic lodge.
“This building has held a lot of different emotions for me over the past three years,” Bianco said. “It was everything from realizing what I had gotten into with some regret to a sense of hope for having a courtyard built out, including three years of anticipation including some time during COVID.”
The wait worked out in his favor.
With a grant from the city, the building behind The Corinthian was demolished and a courtyard will serve guests outside.
The alley next to The Corinthian – officially named Central Way – will be known as “Artist’s Alley.”
“This is so cool,” Moreira said. “There will be no (Huntington) bank building, so you’ll be able to see the river from the alley.”
Bianco plans to be able to serve the public in his indoor space and outdoor space by Memorial Day weekend or by summer.
“You can see the vision growing here,” Moreira said.
Standing in Artist’s Alley facing west, you can see the Huntington Bank building. Demolishing the building will be another major change for the city and another area where Moreira sees her vision coming to life.
The building is scheduled to be down by the Father’s Day car show.
“Right now we have to close streets to do any kind of large-scale event,” Moriera said. “Having a larger green space by the Shenango riverfront will open up all kinds of opportunities for events of all kinds.”
Vision coming into
focus at last
Another project funded so far by ARPA is the Penn State Shenango Launchbox, which will provide grants to local businesses. The Launchbox program was created to help launch startup companies via specialized programs.
“We’ll hear more about this later in the year,” Bob Fiscus, city manager, said.
ARPA funding has also gone toward purchasing police equipment and training, COVID relief to small businesses, the support of the creation of a Sharon Community Development Corporation, which is a nonprofit that can help find funding for city initiatives and support downtown revitalization, large-scale business expansions including the support of a Diehl Automotive Group Headquarters, an Aquaponics program inside The Landing at the former Westinghouse plant, and the development of downtown apartments and an indoor recreation center near Penn State Shenango.
“We’re excited to see the approach the city is taking with the ARPA funding,” said James Landino, owner JCL Development, which is developing the apartment and rec center, among other projects. “We believe we’re going to see real change in 2023, proof of concept if you will, of visions we’ve all discussed and invested in for years. All of which is the result of many years of developing a vision, making the investment, and doing the hard work to make it happen.”
More business-focused events are also part of the change occurring in the city.
“We had a record Small Business Saturday celebration with more people shopping in our downtown that day since its inception,” Moreira said. “The purpose of building on and developing more events that center around our business community are two-fold. The first is to support our business community, and the second is to get more visitors into the city itself.”
Upcoming events include:
• A Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day artisan market with citywide events;
• A more-robust downtown Sharon Farmers Market;
• The continuation of last year’s inaugural Shenango Riverfront Fireworks Celebration July 1, Frightfully Fun Fest Oct. 27 and Small Business Saturday Celebration Nov. 25.
The city continues to host the WaterFire Sharon festival – this year July 22 and Sept. 16 – along with the annual Father’s Day Car Show, which also had record attendance in 2022.
Riverfronts, restaurants, recreation and retail
and a behavior intervention specialist for the SCORE program at West Hill Elementary School, said everything the city is focusing on relates to the overarching goal that came from the Sharon leader envisioning retreat held last spring.
“And that was a focus on riverfronts, restaurants, recreation and retail and in turn, this will help support our current residents with more jobs, more things to do and more places to shop plus attract more people to move here,” Bundrant said.
Fiscus said taking a fresh look at how things have been done and adjusting how to move the city forward into the future continues to be key.
“This funding gives us the ability to strengthen our current business community while attracting additional ones that will help the city of Sharon become a destination for visitors and potential homeowners,” Fiscus said.
Other non-ARPA-funded projects the city is focusing on in 2023:
• A $730,000 gateway project at the Ohio line into Sharon at U.S. Route 62
• Expansion of the Lots to Love program, including creating interesting parklets on formerly blighted neighborhood sites and also getting lots back onto tax rolls via their adopt-a-lot program
• Continued demolition of blighted houses and buildings
• A variety of roadway-improvement projects such as Irvine Avenue reconstruction, which will include new sidewalks, curbs and pavement.
The word’s getting out
“We’ll be targeting additional redevelopment projects as well,” said Fiscus, who also serves as the city’s fire chief. “Just the word of changes coming alone has greatly increased the number of calls we are getting from interested developers, business owners and entrepreneurs, many of whom are touring our city with the downtown development team. We expect more positive changes ahead just because of that alone.”
As the city redevelops and grows its economy, expanding staff is part of the evolution. A recently filled public works director position, along with additional public works and code compliance staff, will help with the city’s growth. The city still has additional open positions in the public works department and its police department.
“It’s all a huge deal for us, and I’m really proud and excited,” said Bundrant, who is going into her sixth year on council. “To be able to see these changes happening after we’ve been talking about it for years is a huge deal for us. I’ll be excited to see what’s going on here a year from now.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
