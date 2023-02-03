SHARON — As the robots rolled across the map, they performed a variety of tasks — collecting energy containers, fueling cars, and even docking at a hydroelectric dam.
Although the robots are only several inches tall and they, along with all of their objectives, are made of Legos, those robots are taking two Sharon Tiger Techs Robotics teams to world championship events this year.
“The kids are all very excited,” said David Tomko, a sixth-grade teacher at Case Avenue Elementary School who oversees the Sharon Tiger Techs Robotics Teams, along with Kelly Roys.
The robots were designed, assembled and programmed by the students of the Sharon Tiger Techs Robotics Teams, Team Black and Team Orange — named for the school colors, and comprised of Sharon students from fourth to eighth grades.
The Lego EV3 Mindstorm robots were developed over the past six months by the students, and Tomko said the development process involved keeping detailed notebooks that chronicled every part of the process.
“There’s always trial and error, and that helps the students when they need to go back and look at something,” Tomko said. “Plus the judges like to see that too, since it shows all the work the students have done.”
This season had the theme “Super Powered,” which meant the robots’ tasks were all related to the theme of energy, such as using a wind turbine or collecting water units.
The robots had to complete 15 missions on the playing field within a two-and-a-half minute period. Tomko said points were awarded based on multiple factors, such as the robots’ speed and efficiency.
At their latest competition on Jan. 14, the two Sharon teams competed against 28 teams at Penn State Behrend in Erie.
Sharon Tiger Techs Team Black received the highest honors with the overall Champion’s Award and a First Place Robot Performance Award.
Sharon Tiger Techs Team Orange received a Second Place Champion’s Award and a Second Place Robot Performance Award.
These achievements earned Team Black advancement to the FIRST World Championship in Houston, Texas, in April, while Team Orange will advance to the Razorback International Open at the University of Arkansas in May.
Both teams will be competing against the highest-performing robotics teams from around the world.
Aside from the robots, the two teams also had to develop solutions toward different energy problems, in keeping with the season’s theme.
Team Black developed “Super Power Pack,” a battery inverter that could be used by businesses.
By charging during “off-hours” to provide cheaper energy during “peak hours,” the pack could potentially save business owners money while reducing the demand on the power grid, team member Katelyn Powell said.
To develop the idea, Team Black met with guest speakers, took field trips, and received feedback from business owners, as well as the Penn-Northwest Development Corp., Mercer County’s lead economic-development agency.
“One of the business owners even told us she could use something like this,” team member Leah Crytzer said.
The team also met with contractors from Levitt Electric in Sharon and LaFace and McGovern in Pittsburgh to create a working prototype.
“There’s definitely a lot of moving pieces that goes into this,” team member Naima Allen said.
Team Orange meanwhile developed a wireless vehicle charger, “Park ‘N Charge.”
The Park ‘N Charge, designed similar to charging stations already in use, would instead use magnetic resonance technology to wirelessly charge vehicles along with other features, such as a warning light for people backing their vehicles toward the terminal, team member Ian Connelly said.
The Park ‘N Charge could also be easily installed at local businesses, providing an incentive for customers to get their vehicles charged for free, team member Anthony Gaggini said.
“You could park, go inside and get something to eat or shop around, and by the time you’re done, your car’s charged,” he said.
Like Team Black, Team Orange met with guest speakers to gain some insight for their project, including speakers from Ultium Cell Battery, an electrical contractor and a lead engineering professor from Youngstown State University.
The team also spoke with city officials from Hermitage and Sharon, to see how the Park ‘N Charge could be beneficial locally.
“We really don’t have a lot of vehicle chargers in our area, aside from the ones at Sheetz,” team member Matthew Schimp said.
The robotics teams are part of the FIRST Lego League organization. FIRST stands for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.”
The Sharon Tiger Techs Robotics Teams are funded by sponsors and the Sharon City School District. For more information, visit the website at www.tigertechsrobotics.com.
