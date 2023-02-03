FARRELL — The small, cubical robot spun, rotated and zipped back and forth, and eventually “ate” a few foam rings, then shot them at some of the excited children gathered around.
After a brief demonstration on a recent weekday afternoon, the controls to the robot — belonging to the Sharon Tiger Techs high school robotics team — were passed to a couple of the children, while other kids scattered to a few stations set up throughout the Community Library of the Shenango Valley Stey-Nevant Branch Library in Farrell.
The event featured students from the Tiger Techs high school, middle school and elementary school teams, who demonstrated a few different robots for the library’s attendees, and also donated a Lego SPIKE Prime robot to the library.
“It lets kids see what we do and hopefully get them interested in robotics as well,” said David Tomko, the Tiger Techs’ coach.
The Tiger Techs have organized similar outreach events in the past, including a visit to the Greenville Public Library last year and a recent Christmas camp that drew about 40 children over the span of two days, Tomko said.
That Christmas camp held raise the funds toward the SPIKE Prime robot donated to the Farrell library, Tomko said.
Roland Barksdale-Hall, manager of the Farrell library, said there are already STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math programs available at the library, such as math games and tablet devices for children to use.
The donation of the SPIKE Prime robot made a good addition to the library’s offerings, since Barksdale-Hall said children could both physically build the robot and learn how to program the robot.
Among the children who took a turn controlling the high school team’s robot Tuesday was Jmon Wells, 11, of Farrell.
“It’s cool, I really like it,” Wells said.
Wells, who often visits the Farrell library after school, said he already enjoys learning about robots and programming, both in school and at the library.
Although the Tiger Techs and library visitors hadn’t finished assembling the SPIKE Prime robot while he controlled the high school team’s robot, Wells said he looked forward to using the robot during future visits to the library.
“I like Legos, and I like doing programs on the computer,” Wells said.
Aside from controlling the high school team’s robot, children could program robots to move across a board, choose colors for a robot that drew designs, and start assembling the library’s new “SPIKE Prime” robot Tuesday.
