FINDLEY TOWNSHIP — The owners of a Findley Township winery are inviting patrons to a seat at their table — literally.
“We get to meet some unique people,” said Kevin Shaffer, who runs the business with his fiancée Jolene Previty.
They make the wine at his parents’ home in Springfield Township, where he grew up along the creek, but samples are served at their own dining room table at 1378 Mercer-Grove City Road.
“We have 40-some wines that we do,” he said as he arranged a few bottles and tasting glasses.
And it all started in 1996, when Shaffer began learning how to make wine after a colleague, the late John Sargent, brought supplies and information to work one day.
“It was very interesting to me,” said Shaffer, who was a union ironworker at WCI Steel in Warren, Ohio.
He was further intrigued after trying Sargent’s dandelion wine and decided to give it a go himself.
Shaffer was working with a five-gallon bucket, which he forgot to check; the lid looked like it was ready to explode.
“It was as clear as could be,” he said of his first batch of dandelion wine, which tasted even better after adding sugar.
Shaffer considers Rich Pittner from the now-closed Windy Hill Wine Making in Meadville to be a mentor.
It was Pittner who mentioned a regional wine competition in 1998 after telling Shaffer that his blueberry wine was the best he had ever tasted.
“I ended up winning,” he said.
That wine went on to win silver at a competition in Chicago, and Shaffer realized it could become more than just a fun hobby.
He focuses on quality instead of quantity and doesn’t rush it, taking the time to do research on factors like different yeast strains.
He’s also learned that grapes grown in Pennsylvania can be difficult to work with because they’re high in acid; his grapes typically come from California or Chile.
The wine is so different that it made sense to take it to the next step and sell it, Previty said.
Creekside started selling right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit — not good timing, but they were allowed to sell wine slushies to go.
That opened some doors for the business, which continues to line up private tasting appointments and now has 10 employees.
“It’s because we take great pride in what we do,” Previty said.
The feedback has been amazing, along with support from other winemakers and business owners, the couple said.
“I felt like I walked into my best friend’s house,” said Kate Gustafson of Tallassee, Ala.
The former New Castle woman and her husband Harry love visiting new places and called Creekside after seeing the sign.
Their private tasting was “awesome” with Mrs. Gustafson favoring the bordeaux and her husband praising Double Dog Dare, a “sweet but extremely fierce” white wine infused with scorpion peppers.
They’ve set up at events including a festival at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and the Grove City Wine Walk, and their wines are sold locally at Talbot’s Taproom and Terrace, W. Rick’s Taproom and Grill, and Georgetown Eats.
Long-term plans could include a building or event center and tasting room, and getting their products into local stores.
They’re also interested in organizing a tour of area wineries, breweries and distilleries because there are so many great ones to visit.
In the meantime, wine lovers can be on the lookout for Creekside Cellars Winery at a number of events this year, set up a private tasting or place an order.
Sunset Red, a sweet red blend of black currant and Fredonia grapes, is the most popular. There are also dry varieties, fruit, ice wines and sparkling wine, and some uncommon wine blends like strawberry banana and pineapple jalapeño.
Shaffer prefers dry reds like malbec, and Previty likes sweet. They have had fun naming some of the wines, and some of them have special meaning.
Elva’s Echo is a sweet white wine named for the late Elva Hanby. Fifty cents for every bottle sold will be donated in her memory to breast cancer awareness.
Rosie’s Red Reserve is a dry blend of merlot and cabernet franc aged in Spanish cedar, and it’s inspired by Rosie the Riveter.
The Red Iron Red pinot noir honors the remarkable men and women iron workers.
“I don’t want to forget where I came from,” Shaffer said.
For more information about Creekside Cellars Winery, call 724-301-2710, email creeksidecellarswinery@gmail.com or check out the Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.