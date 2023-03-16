SHARON – A truck with a wide load winding through Sharon’s downtown business district Thursday morning proved to be too wide when it knocked down an expensive city lamppost.
The accident happened as the truck made a tight left turn from South Dock Street west onto East State Street.
The truck was carrying large “cooling equipment’’ destined for Crosstex International in Sharon, said one of the people involved in transporting the cargo. He didn’t give his name.
Sharon police, fire and street departments responded to the accident, which sheared the black decorative lamp post from its base and laid it across the sidewalk.
Street crews carried the post to a city truck for disposal and cleared broken glass and other debris from the sidewalk and street.
Bob Fiscus, Sharon’s city manager and fire chief, was among the first at the scene and said the lamp post cost between $5,000 to $8,000.
“We’ll be making a claim on their (the transportation company’s) insurance to pay the damage,’’ Fiscus said.
A police report wasn’t immediately available.
Sharon has applied for a $25 million federal grant for downtown revitalization. If approved part of the proceeds would go to creating one or multiple designated truck routes through the city.
Thursday’s accident proves the city urgently needs those routes, Fiscus said.
“We want to keep these trucks out of the business district as much as possible,’’ he said.
