SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — The season may have already kicked off, but there will be some improvements coming to the Shenango Valley Softball Recreation Complex this year.
Located at 975 Wheatland Road, Shenango Township, the complex is used by multiple groups, including softball teams and church leagues.
Although the field was owned by Shenango Township, management of the property was handled by the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments — an arrangement that is changing.
At its April 19 meeting, the COG executive board voted to transfer management and maintenance of the softball complex back to Shenango Township.
Shenango Township Board President Tom Hubert said the move came following some discussion among the township supervisors, since the three fields at the complex needed more repairs than COG could provide.
After the supervisors decided to pursue taking over the complex, Hubert reached out to officials at COG, resulting in the vote by COG’s executive board.
“There were some things we wanted to do up there to make the fields a little more presentable,” Hubert said.
COG Executive Director Jill Boozer and Recreation Director Brian Foster said they appreciated Hubert’s gracious offer for Shenango Township to take over operating the complex.
Although Boozer recognized Foster’s efforts to operate the complex over the years, she said the limited manpower and staff at COG prevented the fields from seeing the same amount of care that the township could offer.
According to the original “Cooperative Agreement for the Joint Construction and Operation of a Regional Softball-Recreation Complex” signed in 1979, the complex was built on 17 acres donated by James Kaikis and his wife Norma Kaikis.
The land was donated for the purpose of developing and constructing an outdoor recreational facility. Among the agreement’s provisions was the right for the Kaikis family to operate and maintain a concession stand on the property.
The agreement’s original signatories included representatives from Shenango Township, Sharon, Hermitage, Farrell, and Wheatland.
Foster said Sharon withdrew from the softball complex about eight years ago, but West Middlesex had since joined the other member municipalities.
Since the 1979 agreement required a municipality to notify the other members if they intended to withdraw, Hubert said the solicitors from Shenango Township and COG would draft letters to each of the complex member municipalities that Shenango is taking over management of the complex.
In the meantime, the township can apply some of its resources toward maintaining the softball complex.
Hubert said he and fellow board Vice Chairman Mike Weiser could perform some work themselves with their own farming equipment. A traveling softball team, Iron Men, comprised of 9- to 12-year-olds from the Mercer County area, also expressed their intent to help with some repairs.
Taking over the role of managing the softball complex is not expected to mean an increase in the township’s expenses, since Hubert said most of the work would be done with personnel and equipment already “in-house.”
However, potential grant money could be applied to the complex in the future, similar to the more than $220,000 in grant funds secured last fall that the township is putting toward improvements at their municipal park, Hubert said.
Until then, Hubert said work on improving the complex will begin this year.
“We’ll probably get some dirt on the fields, and take an electrician up there to check all the lights to make sure they’re safe,” he said. “We usually hire seasonal workers to cut the grass around the township, so we could have someone cut the grass out there.”
For questions or scheduling at the softball complex, contact the Shenango Township office at 724-528-9571.
