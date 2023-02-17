GROVE CITY — Two Grove City residents are facing charges for forcing a woman to provide urine so one of them could use it to pass a drug test.
Elizabeth Ann Moore, 38, and Shane Eric Hundley, 48, were charged Thursday by Grove City police with unlawful restraint/involuntary servitude and false imprisonment.
A property manager reported to police Tuesday that a resident of a housing development was coerced into another home in the complex, according to court documents.
The female resident told police that she was walking her dog around 2:30 p.m. Monday, when Moore approached her and enticed her into another resident’s home.
Once inside the home, the woman was told to urinate into a container and she was badgered until she complied.
A man later identified as Hundley took the woman’s dog and told her she would get the dog back when she was done urinating.
Moore was positioned between the woman and the door, making her feel very uncomfortable.
She reported feeling that she was being forced to grant their request and was unable to leave until she provided the urine, the woman told police.
The woman urinated into a container in the restroom, then left with her dog. Moore went with them.
Moore admitted to asking the woman for her urine for Hundley, who was paranoid about a drug test.
Hundley confirmed that he had been looking for clean urine because he was worried about a possible drug test.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
