FARRELL — A man and woman are in Mercer County Jail, accused by Farrell police of kidnapping for a ransom in the form of a part to fix a truck.
Kelyn D. McKelly, 44, 2146 Bott St., Youngstown, and Rebecca D. Schell, 36, 913 Darr Ave., Farrell are charged with kidnapping for ransom and false imprisonment. The two were arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Mary Ann Odem and remain in Mercer County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bail.
In a criminal complaint, Farrell police said they received a report just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday that a woman was being held at gunpoint at Schell’s residence. The male caller was later identified as the woman’s romantic partner.
When officers arrived at the home, they were met by a man later identified as McKelly. Police said they asked McKelly if anyone else was in the residence, and Schell and the woman came down from an upstairs room.
Officers took the woman out of the residence, away from McKelly and Schell. The woman said McKelly and Schell pointed a gun at her boyfriend and said they held the woman in the residence against her will, according to the criminal complaint.
Police took McKelly into custody and obtained permission from Schell to search the residence. Officers found a magazine containing 14 bullets for a 9 mm weapon in the back yard, but said in the criminal complaint that darkness and heavy plant growth prevented them from finding the weapon.
The man who called police and the woman said McKelly threatened to shoot them and allowed the man to leave but said the woman was to remain at Schell’s home until the man returned with a part for McKelly’s truck.
Police also collected video from a security system at Schell’s home, with her permission, as evidence.
NOTE: All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
