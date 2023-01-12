MERCER — A Mercer woman and Sharon man were charged Wednesday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.
David Little Riley, 42, and Sarah Ann Hetrick, 40, are in Mercer County Jail.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and the Mercer County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Wednesday at Hetrick’s home, according to court documents filed by Hermitage Patrolman Marc Frampton, a task force member.
The officers forced their way through the front door, taking Riley into custody after he tried to leave through the back of the home.
Two other men, one woman and one boy at the home were taken into custody without incident.
A search of the home turned up a drawstring bag containing two cell phones, a digital scale, a box with 96 rounds of Sub-Sonic 22LR ammunition, a plastic bag with 21 rounds of the same ammunition, Narcan, clear plastic bags, straw, glass pipe, a pill bottle with Riley’s name containing 86 unidentified pills, a pill bottle of Riley’s with 14 codeine pills, .87 grams of suspected cocaine and about 23.35 grams of an unknown white powder.
Frampton found three other cell phones, a pistol containing 10 rounds.
Riley said the phones and drawstring bag were his and that he threw the pistol, which does not belong to him.
Riley is prohibited from possessing firearms after pleading guilty in Ohio to felony possession of a controlled substance and having weapons while under disability, police said.
Authorities searched Hetrick’s bedroom and found suspected drug paraphernalia with residue, a shot glass with about 3.3 grams of a substance suspected to be cocaine, a digital scale and plastic sandwich bags. A second scale was found under the mattress.
The cocaine, drug paraphernalia and scales were tested, producing “presumptive positive” results.
Riley and Hetrick were charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Riley was also charged with possession of prohibited firearm.
They were taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond during arraignments held Wednesday afternoon with District Judge Daniel W. Davis, Mercer.
Their preliminary hearings with Davis are set for Jan. 23.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.