NEW WILMINGTON — It’s impossible to meet everyone from every culture, especially for those growing up in rural Pennsylvania.
Todd Cole, a professor in Westminster College’s School of Education, knows a cure for that — books, books and more books, as soon as possible.
“You only know what you know, and it’s nobody’s fault,” said Cole, a New Wilmington resident who retired after a long career teaching elementary school at Laurel School District in Lawrence County.
“But if you’re not exposed to other lives, other cultures, other lifestyles, it’s difficult to accept other people who might be beside you in the classroom when you go to college, in your work. So we have to be mindful of exposing our kids to all types of people.”
Over the last few years — with increasing requests to remove books touting diversity from school curricula and libraries — Cole’s assertion has become controversial.
Cole took part Thursday in “The Banning,” a panel discussion about book bans throughout the United States. The event kicked off Westminster College School of Education’s “Thinking Forward” series.
Rene Pico, chair of the School of Education, moderated the discussion, with panelists Cole; Dr. Jenna Copper, assistant professor of education at Westminster; retired Wilmington High School English teacher Sally Hiers; John Garrison, associate librarian at Westminster’s McGill Library; Andrew Henley, director of the New Castle Public Library; and Dr. Kristin Park, sociology professor at Westminster.
The program opened with a book-ban-themed performance by members of the Westminster College Speech and Debate Society. The group’s presentation, titled “Banned in the USA,” took second place in a national Readers’ Theater competition.
In its performance, society members Iris Davis-Hall, Kent Dunn, Tyler Hunter, Katie McGee, Alyjah McHugh, Ellis Moore, Jaden Sowers and Mikyla Wheeler performed while reading passages from “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger, “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson, “Symptoms of Being Human” by Jeff Garvin.
All three books are commonly targeted for bans — “The Catcher in the Rye” for adult language and sexual themes; “Speak” for depictions of rape and perceived anti-male bias; and “Symptoms of Being Human” for presenting a gender-fluid main character.
In the performance’s most raw and powerful segment, McHugh portrays the main character from “Speak,” a rape victim who is ostracized by her classmates.
“It definitely was an emotional piece that I had to work thoroughly on to try to really portray as much emotion as it needed and I would even leave with tears in my eyes after practices sometimes,” McHugh said.
During the panel discussion, speakers said many books targeted by censorship threats depicted diverse perspectives, including those of Black and Hispanic characters, and people in the LGBTQ community.
Garrison said Westminster’s library’s position serving adults in a private university setting insulates it from most book ban threats.
Henley said that book bans are most common in central and eastern Pennsylvania, and cited Central York School District in York County as having the largest number of banned books. Western Pennsylvania libraries, especially community libraries, have not experienced censorship threats, “yet.”
In his remarks, Henley decried the attacks on books that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Value and well-being should not be political,” said Henley. “Unfortunately, this has become a divide and the divide is disgusting.”
Park, the sociology professor, focused on curriculum. She said conservative politicians — such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — are targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs and courses.
Sometimes, though, the censorship goes in the other direction.
Park said conservatives on college campuses sometimes face censorship — not from administration, but from themselves and other students. She cited a study of students at University of North Carolina indicating that about two-thirds of self-identified conservatives self-censor in classrooms discussions.
Only about half of moderates and about one-quarter of liberals reported self-censoring.
However, Park said that while students with differing political views reported facing hostility toward one another, the hostility is practiced by a minority of students overall.
Conversely, a couple of panelists said younger generations — like those in high school and in Westminster College’s School of Education classes — are preparing for a future where diverse stories can be told, and read.
“Representation is important,” Cole said. “These books are about giving a voice to groups who have historically been silenced.”
