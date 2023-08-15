MERCER – The parents of a 6-year-old Mercer boy were arrested Friday after their son wandered from home and into a business in Coolspring Township, just north of Mercer borough.
State police charged Roy Trump, 40, and Dee Shollenberger, 28, both of Mercer, with endangering the welfare of children.
Police were called at 10 a.m. to Ace Hardware, 313 N. Perry Highway, for a report that a small boy had walked into the store by himself, wearing no shoes. Police determined he had walked four-tenths of a mile from home and that this was not the first time the boy had walked away from home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.