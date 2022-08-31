HERMITAGE — After about 27 years with the City of Hermitage, Ed Chess will be retiring later this year — while spending the interim working alongside his successor, Jessica Gotch.
Chess, director of parks and recreation, will retire in December. Gotch, who was hired Monday, will take over as “Director of Recreation and Community Events.”.
“I coached baseball for 20 years, and I knew when it was time to retire from coaching,” Chess said. “It’s not necessarily that I’ve finished everything I wanted to do or have things left to do — I just knew it was time.”
Although he’s working in parks and recreation, Chess began his Hermitage career with the city street department in 1995, doing everything from general labor to plowing snow.
Chess said the experience gave him a better understanding of the city’s operations by the time he became director.
“It really showed me how big and how far-reaching Hermitage is,” Chess said.
However, Chess had an undergraduate degree in exercise and sports science, and City Manager Gary Hinkson planned to put those skills to use. Chess began overseeing the city’s summer recreation program in 1998.
Starting with the city’s summer recreation program, Chess’ duties eventually came to include other activities, such as the city’s Holiday Light Parade and the Hermitage Arts Festival, both of which started later in 1998.
“I’m grateful that Gary and the commissioners at the time had the confidence in me to give me the opportunity they did,” Chess said.
The Hermitage Arts Festival, which now features artisans, musical entertainment, food vendors and fireworks, took a few years to really catch on with the community because it was a new concept for the area.
The parade, however, took off much quicker, partly because there were already similar Christmas parades held in other municipalities and the community accepted it with enthusiasm.
“I forget how many floats we had, but I remember the committee and I were pleasantly surprised with how it turned out,” Chess said.
Eventually the position grew into the modern role of parks and recreation director, as city officials started more programs catering to different interests and age groups.
Aside from other programs that have grown over the years, such as the city’s “Fall Ball” league, a major development was the Hermitage Athletic Complex on South Darby Road, which opened in the early 2010s.
Originally purchased on land adjacent to the Hermitage little league complex, the athletic complex now features facilities for baseball, softball, soccer, and other sports available to the community, Chess said.
Gotch meanwhile has a much different background, having previously served as Mercer County’s GIS, or Geographic Information Systems, coordinator and as an adjunct professor at Thiel College.
Gotch is a Slippery Rock university graduate with a degree in environmental science, and has experience in environmental programming and event planning and coordination. She was also involved with public relations, marketing and fundraising.“Jessica’s experience with and passion for the environment meshes well with the City’s commitment to environmental stewardship and desire to expand community awareness,” Hinkson said in the release.
“In addition, she is a highly motivated, detail-oriented individual who will build upon the City’s current recreation and arts programming and events and will work to maximize the use of City recreation facilities,” Hinkson said.
Despite the large number of facilities and programs overseen by the parks and recreation department, Gotch said she was excited to get to work and learn more about the city’s operations.
Gotch is already familiar with many events like the Holiday Light Parade after attending annually with her family, and hopes to someday see new programs brought to the city.
“She’s much younger than I am and she’s coming into this with a new point of view,” Chess said of Gotch. “Already, she’s got a lot of good ideas for the city and the community.”
One program could extend bike trails throughout different parts of the city, offering recreation and connectivity with different neighborhoods.
Another could involve the Stull Farm property donated to the City by the former Hermitage Commissioner Sylvia Stull, who died in 2006.
Due to the property’s wetlands and unique biodiversity, Gotch said she would like to preserve the environment while pursuing possible education programs that could take advantage of the property.
However, Gotch added that she is thankful to have the transition period to work alongside Chess and meet the other city staff, including longtime employees and other recent hires.
That transition period will include planning for the Holiday Light Parade, the next city newsletter and preparing for next year’s budget.
“Everyone is very forward-thinking, and everyone helps out,” Gotch said.
When he retires at the end of this year, Chess said he plans to spend his new downtime focusing on his family and attending events such as the Holiday Light Parade and the Hermitage Arts Festival as a visitor instead of organizer.
Chess said he’ll also provide assistance if needed post-retirement.
“I told Jessica, even in 2023, I’ll still be available if she needs help with names or numbers or something,” Chess said.
