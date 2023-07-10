HERMITAGE – A pedestrian was seriously injured in an accident Saturday on Broadway Avenue, inHermitage.
Hermitage police responded to the accident at 12:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Broadway Avenue.
Police said a vehicle driven by Christopher Piccoli, 24, Pittsburgh, was traveling west on Broadway Avenue when he crossed the fog line and he lost control.
A pedestrian, Ebony Harrison, 31, Sharon, was walking on the west side of the road and was hit by Piccoli's vehicle. The vehicle then hit a guardrail and came to rest overturned in a nearby pond.
Piccoli was able to escape his vehicle and swim to safety, suffering only minor injuries. Harrison sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. As of about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, she was reportedly in critical but stable condition.
Crash investigators interviewed an independent witness at the scene who corroborated the events of the crash.
Piccoli was charged with careless driving and failing to drive at a safe speed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.