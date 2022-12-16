SHARON — A Sharpsville man died on Thursday after he was hit by a motor vehicle in Sharon.
Donald P. Sebastian, 91, passed away at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.
Sebastian had been on his way to Mass at St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., when the accident happened, according to his obituary. Police offered no further details Friday.
The accident remains under investigation, and authorities expect to issue a news release on Monday, Sharon police Chief Edward Stabile said on Friday.
OBITUARY information appears on page C-5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.