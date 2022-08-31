Mecca Township – The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an incident where a pedestrian was hit by an SUV Saturday.
Police were called at 8:45 a.m. to state Route 46, mile post 18 in Mecca Township, Trumbull County, Ohio.
Joseph Weaver, 56, Orwell, Ohio, was driving a 2008 Lexis SUV southbound on State Route 46.
Robert M. Petrus, 33, Broadview Heights, Ohio, was walking northbound on the State Route 46 southbound berm.
Petrus walked into the roadway and was hit by Weaver’s vehicle.
Weaver’s vehicle sustained moderate damage and came to a stop in the roadway. Weaver and his passenger were not injured. Petrus suffered minor injuries to his legs and arms.
Petrus was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio by Cortland City Fire Department EMS.
This incident is currently under investigation.
Mecca Township Fire Department and Cortland City Fire Department EMS assisted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.