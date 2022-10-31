PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP — Mercer County’s lead economic development agency plans to use a $3.5 million funding package to attract a manufacturer and nearly 300 full-time jobs to the Greenville-Reynolds Industrial Park.
The funding comes from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, and is earmarked for Penn-Northwest Development Corp., Mercer County’s lead economic development agency.
Rod Wilt, Penn-Northwest director, did not immediately identify the company that may be moving into the industrial park, which is near state Route 18 south of Greenville.
State Rep. Mark Longietti, D-7, Hermitage, said the funding could help Penn-Northwest acquire and develop property around the industrial park for, “a major new manufacturer that would generate new jobs and be a catalyst for further economic development.”
Longietti said Penn-Northwest worked on the funding with the Governor’s Action Team, an economic development agency overseen by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The latest economic boost is the second in less than a week for Penn-Northwest. On Thursday, the state announced it had approved a $500,000 grant to improve the former Wheatland Tube/Sharon Tube plant in Sharon.
With that $500,000 grant, Penn-Northwest will repair the factory roof and replace lighting and concrete for installation of production lines in hopes of attracting a tenant.
