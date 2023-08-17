SHARON – Penn State University and Butler County Community College announced Thursday they’re studying moving BC3’s LindenPointe Hermitage campus into Penn State’s Shenango campus in Sharon.
If given the green light, it would be the first time a Pennsylvania community college locates on a Penn State campus.
This isn’t a merger; BC3 wouldn't be absorbed into Penn State. Rather, it’s a case where BC3 would physically move into Penn State’s campus and continue operating as a separate institution.
Both colleges said this is all about plunging student rolls at their local campuses.
Enrollment at Penn State Shenango for the fall semester is projected to be around 325 students compared to 570 students 10 years ago, a 43 percent drop, the college said in a joint news release. Comparing current student numbers from a decade and a half ago, enrollment at the Sharon campus plunged 61 percent, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported in June.
BC3 said it’s expecting 55 students this fall at its LindenPointe campus compared to 270 a decade ago – an 80 percent plunge.
“These are two strong institutions that are looking into joining forces to sustain the delivery of affordable and accessible higher education in the Shenango Valley,” Nick Neupauer, president of BC3, said in the news release. “That’s incredibly important. In this day and age, it is not about being in silos. It’s about the synergy involved with collaborations and partnerships.”
Jo Anne Carrick, campus director and chief academic officer at Penn State’s Sharon campus. had the same sentiments.
“Penn State Shenango looks forward to discussing the opportunity to strengthen our partnership with Butler County Community College and continuing to work together to ensure that our residents have access to postsecondary education,” Carrick said in the news release.
The study, to be led by academic and financial representatives from both colleges, is expected to be completed by Dec. 31 – which in academia is a swift timetable.
“That’s pretty aggressive,’’ Michael McElroy, Penn State Shenango’s strategic communications specialist said in a brief phone interview.
There’s two key focuses of the study – buildings and courses. The buildings portion is straightforward, as BC3’s Hermitage campus is just five miles from the Shenango campus. Also, Penn State has lots of available classroom space on the campus.
The Penn State campus includes the former Sharon Junior High School building and covers about 16 acres in Sharon's North Flats north of Silver Street and along Penn, Shenango and Vine avenues.
Courses could be tricky.
A key selling point of community colleges is that they offer classes well below the cost of major colleges. A course offered by BC3 could undercut the price charged by Penn State for a similar class.
Both institutions acknowledge this is going to be discussed.
“The study will explore opportunities for shared resources while educating each institution’s students separately at Penn State Shenango,’’ the news release said. “The institutions will study degree offerings to avoid duplication and explore academic programs to benefit local workforce needs.’’
BC3 offers associate degrees in 15 programs, and Penn State Shenango offers five associate degree and seven bachelor’s degree programs.
“Executives also will explore pathways for the seamless transfer of BC3 credits toward bachelor’s degrees at select Penn State campuses, and the sharing of space,’’ the news release said.
Penn State and BC3 will continue to be accredited separately by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. And no other Penn State campuses or BC3 locations are considering a co-location, executives said.
Penn State Shenango was established in 1965, and BC3 came to town in 1997. BC3 has six campuses in southwestern Pennsylvania, including Hermitage and its main campus in Butler. Penn State has 20 undergraduate campuses throughout Pennsylvania, including Sharon and the main campus at University Park.
One factor at play is the sale of BC3’s Hermitage building should the community college move into Sharon. The building in the LindenPointe technology park off South Hermitage Road is owned by the BC3 Education Foundation.
Neeli Bendapudi, Penn State University president, said in the release that all of Penn State campuses are committed to opening doors and promoting social mobility for students.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses and look forward to the outcomes of this study, and to the ways it might further advance our shared mission for Pennsylvania students,” Bendapudi said.
Colleges of all sorts nationwide are feeling the pinch. Dwindling student numbers due to population drops and high costs have socked budgets.
Kindergarten through 12th-grade enrollment in public schools in Mercer, Crawford and Lawrence counties was nearly 45,000 in 2004-05, according to the state Department of Education. It’s projected to be 28,500 by 2032-33, a nearly 37 percent decline.
Penn State is a major college that draws the attention of others. This study is about what most are facing – finding ways to reach into the realities of the marketplace.
“The concept is prompted by a shared goal to sustain affordable and accessible higher education near Sharon, amid declining enrollments and projections of fewer potential students,’’ the news release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.