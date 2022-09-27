SHARON – Penn State Shenango is opening a professional attire closet for students entering the job market.
Taylor Cole, career service coordinator and academic adviser, said she works with students in the internship prep course.
“I noticed the students had a need,” Cole said. “They had to go out and buy suits and they’re expensive.”
The closet is in Sharon Hall across from the academic and career planning services office.
“Our goal is to provide our students and alumni with free professional attire to help them feel confident in their job search,” Cole said. “We understand finances may be a barrier, and we do not want students or alumni to experience a roadblock to professional success due to their financial situation.”
The closet opened just recently, but Cole said they have a pretty good starting point.
“Once students start to use the closet, we will identify certain sizes,” Cole said. “Right now, we have a wide range of sizes and styles to get us started.”
Community members and Penn State Shenango faculty have made donations to help stock the closet and Cole said she hopes that continues.
“We’re just really excited to get this launched and better service our students,” Cole said.
All clothing in the professional attire closet has been professionally dry-cleaned before being made available and students and alumni can keep the outfit they select.
To donate to the closet, contact Cole at 724-983-2844.
