HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov<http://www.dmv.pa.gov>.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.
A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings<https://www.dmv.pa.gov/Pages/Holiday-Closings.aspx> in 2022 is available online. If you are planning to visit one of PennDOT's On-Line Messenger Service Centers<https://www.dmv.pa.gov/Driver-Services/Pages/Open-Locations.aspx>, please call ahead for hours of operation during holidays.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com<http://www.511pa.com/>. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following twitter regional alerts<https://www.511pa.com/twitter/default.aspx>.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter at PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation, and Instagram at pennsylvaniadot.
